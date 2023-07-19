Monarch Mission

PINE RIVER — Doris Nelson's mistake helped approximately 600 monarchs successfully make the transition from caterpillar to stunning butterfly.

The retired nurse and her husband, Larry, live north of Pine River on Long Lake. She is an avid gardener and approximately seven years ago discovered several worms crawling on her butterfly plant. Nelson quickly got rid of what she thought were pests, only to look up the "worms" and find out they were Monarch butterfly caterpillars. She was able to save one, but the others were lost. The mistake left her stunned.

"I just had to try to right my wrong by raising the monarchs from scratch," she said.

The Nelsons have friends who attend church in Longville who were really good at gathering monarch caterpillars on the milkweed leaves at their home just a mile away in order to help them hatch safely. Nelson was inspired and began her mission to raise and release about 100 monarch butterflies each year. She scours the friend's milkweed patch searching for leaves and new caterpillars every two days.

A monarch butterfly caterpillar crawls on a milkweed leaf at the Nelson home on Long lake north of Pine River Monday, July 17, 2023. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

She brings them home and places them in a warm place with plenty of milkweed leaves to feed on. She watches the caterpillars grow from tiny larva to approximately 2 inches in length. The next stage is the pupa or chrysalis. When the caterpillar makes the cocoon, it reminds Nelson of a little critter pulling up a green sleeping bag around itself while it is slowly spinning. On the first day, the chrysalis has a ring of gold around the case.

Doris Nelson examines the chrysalis and a newly emerged monarch butterfly at her Long Lake home north of Pine River Monday, July 17, 2023. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

After 11 to 12 days, the chrysalis takes on a very dark color.

According to Nelson if you look closely, you can see the orange butterfly inside. After this stage the butterfly emerges and requires a day to dry its wings before venturing off into the world.

A newly released monarch butterfly rests on an Oxeye Sunflower at the Nelson home on Long Lake north of Pine River Monday, July 17, 2023. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Nelson continues to gather caterpillars until late August with the final brood hatching in September. This generation will migrate to Mexico to begin the process again.

"Unlike other butterflies that can overwinter as larvae, pupae, or even as adults in some species, monarchs cannot survive the cold winters of northern climates," the U.S. Forest Service notes on its website. "Using environmental cues, the monarchs know when it is time to travel south for the winter. Monarchs use a combination of air currents and thermals to travel long distances. Some fly as far as 3,000 miles to reach their winter home!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Doris Nelson examines a monarch butterfly before releasing it in her garden Monday, July 17, 2023. Nelson releases approximately 100 adult monarchs each year at her Long Lake home north of Pine River. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

While one generation will make the migration to Mexico, it will take three to four generations of monarchs to reach Minnesota again. For more information about monarchs and protecting them, go to Monarch Joint Venture at monarchjointventure.org.

Monarch butterflies have experienced dramatic declines in their populations, attributed in part to the loss of habitat and increased use of pesticides. Planting milkweed, which the monarch caterpillars depend upon, is one way to help.