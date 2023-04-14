99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Moorhead man found dead after train strikes car in Cass County

Lance Keith Beachem was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Cass County Sheriff
Cass County Sheriff Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:08 PM

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A Moorhead man was found dead following a crash involving a train and a car Thursday, April 13, in Sylvan Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol stated the crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. A BNSF Railway train was reportedly eastbound on the tracks at West Gull River Road Southwest between Pillager and Baxter. A 2002 Chrysler Sebring was on the tracks and was struck by the train. Lance Keith Beachem, 53, was found dead at the scene.

Read more

BNSF, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Pillager Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance assisted at the scene.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Spring robins
Local
Spring robins make their return
April 13, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Brainerd Fire Department
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
April 13, 2023 02:46 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Tim Bray gestures to a screen as he sits next to Rob Hall in front of the county commissioners
Local
Price tag rises for pavement painting project
April 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Tim Bray gestures to a screen as he sits next to Rob Hall in front of the county commissioners
Local
Price tag rises for pavement painting project
April 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Brainerd against Buffalo on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Brainerd.
Prep
Football: Brainerd back to 5A, Pierz, Aitkin in new sections highlight realignment
April 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Picture shows the crowd at the 2022 Brainerd Warrior All-Sports Banquet.
Prep
Athletics: Warrior All-Sports Banquet to celebrate excellence and roots
April 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Five day forecast graphic
Local
Flood watch in effect for Mississippi River at Aitkin, Fort Ripley
April 12, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report