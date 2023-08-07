Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

More images of the Crow Wing County Fair

People are suspended in the air with legs flying on a fair ride
People enjoy the Rock It ride at the midway on the last night of the fair Saturday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. For more photos and video from the fair, go to www.brainerddispatch.com.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 5:57 AM
A couple try to toss ping pong balls into glass fishbowls.
People enjoy games at the midway Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Three vehicles take a corner on the dirt course.
Vehicles compete in Baja Rally races Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Last night of Fair 6 080723.jpg
A girl pets a Crow Wing County Mounted Patrol horse Saturday, Aug. 5. 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
1/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
people around a horse.
2/53: A girl pets a Crow Wing County Mounted Patrol horse Saturday, Aug. 5. 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
3/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Last night of Fair 6 080723.jpg
4/53: A girl pets a Crow Wing County Mounted Patrol horse Saturday, Aug. 5. 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kids on a fair ride
5/53: Kids enjoy a roller coaster ride at the midway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People are suspended in the air with legs flying on a fair ride
6/53: People enjoy a ride at the midway on the last night of the fair Saturday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
A couple try to toss ping pong balls into glass fishbowls.
7/53: People enjoy games at the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Three vehicles take a corner on the dirt course.
8/53: Vehicles compete in Baja Rally races Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
9/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
10/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vehicles race around a dirt track.
11/53: Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
12/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
13/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
14/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
15/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
16/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vehicles race around a dirt track.
17/53: Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
18/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
19/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
20/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
21/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
22/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
23/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
24/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
25/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
26/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
27/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
28/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
29/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
30/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
31/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
32/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
33/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
34/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
35/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
36/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
37/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
38/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
39/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
40/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
41/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
42/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
43/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
44/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
45/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
46/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
47/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
48/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
49/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vehicles race around a dirt track.
50/53: Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vehicles race around a dirt track.
51/53: Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vehicles race around a dirt track.
52/53: Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vehicles race around a dirt track.
53/53: Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.

What To Read Next
Child's drawing of a person under an umbrella with raindrops falling
Local
Weather Drawing: Hoping for a gentle rain
2h ago
 · 
By  Tatum Gakin
Kids on a fair ride
Local
Last day of the fair
8h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Local
Crosslake City Council to have special meeting Aug. 9
13h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
img8830.jpg
Local
Insulator club to host swap meet Aug. 12
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Aug. 5
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Baggies of drugs and multiple firearms are displayed on a table
Local
Fentanyl investigation, leads to arrests, seizure of drugs, guns
3d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-News General graph
Local
Lakewood Health System conversion to new electronic records vendor
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report