More or less parking in Brainerd? Officials say both

BRAINERD — The issue of parking is again before Brainerd city officials.

New off-street parking maximums and minimums are in the works for different areas of the city.

Community Development Director James Kramvik told the city’s Parking Commission Wednesday, Aug. 2, there were no significant changes to off-street parking guidelines when the council passed a new zoning code last summer. He said that was because staff did not have a clear understanding of the functionality of the off-street parking ordinance, as commercial districts were exempt from off-street parking regulations and space requirements.

A 2022 citywide parking survey, though, helped staff glean a better picture of the city’s parking situation and determine where adjustments might need to be made.

Parking maximums

Under the draft ordinance Kramvik proposed, parking maximums would be imposed in non-residential districts.

Businesses in town center, main street, commercial corridor, makers and employment and public/semi-public zones would only be allowed one parking space per 200 square feet of building footprint area, and one tractor trailer parking space per 1,000 square feet of building footprint area.

Under those guidelines, businesses like Hardee’s and Thrifty White — which are located in a commercial corridor district on Washington Street — would be allowed a maximum of 22 parking spaces. Right now, they have 72 and 40 spaces, respectively, not including spaces compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Businesses in general commercial, makers and employment, and general industrial districts would be limited to one parking space per 150 square feet of building footprint area, and one tractor trailer parking space per 500 square feet of building footprint area.

A facility that wanted to exceed to maximums would have to have more than one level to the building and apply for a conditional use permit.

The objective behind the maximums, both Kramvik and commissioner Kevin Yeager noted, are to prevent developers from constructing large, unused lots; allowing for more green space in the city; and saving space for more potential development in the future.

Commissioner Wayne Erickson noted the number of employees at a business should be taken into account for maximums as well.

Minimum residential parking

Determining a new standard for minimum residential parking requirements, Kramvik said, would prioritize a more compact and less burdensome parking footprint.

In residential districts, attached single-family dwellings, accessory dwelling units, multi-family units and manufactured homes would have the following minimum requirements:



Studio — one space per unit.

One bedroom — one and a half spaces per unit.

Two bedrooms — two spaces per unit.

Three bedrooms — two and a half spaces per unit.

Each additional unit over three — one-half space.

Bed and breakfasts and boarding houses would need one space per room.

All residential dwellings in town center and main street zoning districts — including boarding houses and bed and breakfasts — would need one space per room/unit.

If the ordinance were to pass, city officials could decide if they want current properties to be grandfathered in — meaning they wouldn’t have to follow the new guidelines — or if it would be retroactive, meaning existing properties would have to change their setups to be compliant.

Yeager said he’d be hesitant to make it retroactive, and Erickson said the city would be sure to get pushback in that scenario, though it would eliminate some problems.

Also in the ordinance

Other inclusions in the proposed ordinance are incentives for bicycle parking spaces in commercial districts and regulations for parking on unimproved surfaces in backyards.

The ordinance would require off-street parking spaces more than 30 feet away from the property line in the backyard to be on improved surface or screened by a 6-foot privacy fence with 90% opacity from neighboring properties and the right-of-way.

What’s next?

The Planning Commission is expected to take up the ordinance at its next meeting Aug. 16, and Kramvik said a public hearing would likely take place the following month.

The ordinance would have to go through the City Council before final approval.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .