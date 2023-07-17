Morrison County deputy severely injured while directing traffic at Pierz music festival

PIERZ — A 26-year-old Morrison County Sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured Friday, July 15, while directing traffic at Pierz Freedom Fest on Highway 25 in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 11:31 p.m. south of Pierz. According to the report, the deputy was directing traffic at Pierz Freedom Fest when a 2013 Ford Edge traveling north struck the deputy in the roadway.

Deputy Brady Joe Pundsack, of Flensburg, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital. The driver of the Ford, a 17-year-old male and his passenger, Kataya Nicole Hebler, 16, of Pierz, suffered no reported injuries.

A Morrison County Sheriff Office's Facebook post states they are asking the public to “keep the deputy, family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. In times like this, we are reminded of the risks that our law enforcement officers take each day to protect and serve our communities.”

On the Pierz Freedom Fest Facebook page, organizers posted: “We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the officer and his family that was involved in the accident last night. We are all praying for him.”

The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the crash or the deputy’s condition, Monday morning.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Little Falls Police Department, the Pierz Police Department and the Pierz Fire Department.