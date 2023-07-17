6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Morrison County deputy severely injured while directing traffic at Pierz music festival

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 11:31 p.m. Friday, July 15, south of Pierz.

Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:58 PM

PIERZ — A 26-year-old Morrison County Sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured Friday, July 15, while directing traffic at Pierz Freedom Fest on Highway 25 in Morrison County.

Read more

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 11:31 p.m. south of Pierz. According to the report, the deputy was directing traffic at Pierz Freedom Fest when a 2013 Ford Edge traveling north struck the deputy in the roadway.

Deputy Brady Joe Pundsack, of Flensburg, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital. The driver of the Ford, a 17-year-old male and his passenger, Kataya Nicole Hebler, 16, of Pierz, suffered no reported injuries.

A Morrison County Sheriff Office's Facebook post states they are asking the public to “keep the deputy, family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. In times like this, we are reminded of the risks that our law enforcement officers take each day to protect and serve our communities.”

On the Pierz Freedom Fest Facebook page, organizers posted: “We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the officer and his family that was involved in the accident last night. We are all praying for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the crash or the deputy’s condition, Monday morning.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Little Falls Police Department, the Pierz Police Department and the Pierz Fire Department.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Fire trucks outside the fire department.
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to motorcycle fire, other calls
3m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Rockin’ Hill Band performs July 20 in Gregory Park
2h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: $58 million to create Highway 371 overpass in Baxter
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
071823-CO-weekly-reports-northerns.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Remember your zone size limits for Northern Pike
3h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
The Brainerd Ski Loons form a water skiing pyramid.
Local
Ski Loons perform at Lum Park
7h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Local
Mud racing at the Cass County Fair
1d ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey