Morrison County Sheriff’s deputy on road to recovery

PIERZ — The 26-year-old Morrison County Sheriff’s deputy who was seriously injured Friday, July 15, while directing traffic at Pierz Freedom Fest is making improvements.

On Monday, the Morrison County Sheriff Office's Facebook page said Deputy Brady Joe Pundsack was in good spirits and showing improvement after a successful neck surgery on Sunday. They were also happy to report Pundsack took a few steps on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 11:31 p.m. south of Pierz. According to the report, the deputy was directing traffic at Pierz Freedom Fest when a 2013 Ford Edge traveling north struck the deputy in the roadway.

Pundsack, of Flensburg, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital. The driver of the Ford, a 17-year-old male and his passenger, Kataya Nicole Hebler, 16, of Pierz, suffered no reported injuries.

The state patrol did not name the 17-year-old driver.

A Morrison County Sheriff Office's Facebook post from Sunday stated they are asking the public to “keep the deputy, family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. In times like this, we are reminded of the risks that our law enforcement officers take each day to protect and serve our communities.”

On the Pierz Freedom Fest Facebook page, organizers posted: “We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the officer and his family that was involved in the accident last night. We are all praying for him.”

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Little Falls Police Department, the Pierz Police Department and the Pierz Fire Department.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .