Motley crash injures St. Cloud girl

MOTLEY — A 17-year-old St. Cloud girl was injured Monday, Feb. 20, after her vehicle struck a tree on Highway 64 in Cass County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 10:55 a.m. in Becker Township, north of Motley. According to the crash report, a 2009 Nissan Altima was southbound on the highway when it lost control and entered the ditch, striking a tree.

The driver of the Altima, Maggie May Cynor, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Lakewood Health System in Staples. Her passenger, Tyler Jack Ford, 18, of Bemidji, suffered no reported injuries.

The state patrol reported the road surface had snow and ice at the time.

Assisting at the scene were the Cass County Sheriff's Office and Staples Ambulance Service.