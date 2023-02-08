99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Motley man admits murdering girlfriend

Harold Wassather pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree without intent.

Morrison County Sheriff Squad close
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
February 08, 2023 02:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LITTLE FALLS — A 61-year-old Motley man pleaded guilty to the 2022 murder of his 66-year-old girlfriend at the couple’s home near Motley.

Harold Wassather pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree without intent Jan. 26 in Morrison County District Court in connection with the death of Christine Nygard. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.

Harold Wassather
Morrison County booking photo of Harold Wassather.
Contributed

Wassather was initially also charged with one count of first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse and a second count of murder in the second degree. The other two charges were dropped as part of a plea deal in which Wassather waived his right to a trial.

Wassather is due to be sentenced in Morrison County District Court on April 4.

From the criminal complaint

According to the criminal complaint filed against Wassather, on the morning of March 6, 2022, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a man who said during a phone call Wassather told him that he killed his live-in girlfriend, later identified as Nygard, in a trailer home off Highway 10, south of Motley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputies responded to the home and, using a squad car’s PA system, told Wassather to come out of the residence with his hands up. Wassather, crying with his hands up in the air, walked out of the residence. He told deputies his girlfriend was dead and he killed her, the complaint said.

After Wassather was handcuffed, officers entered the residence and located the body of Nygard lying on a bed in a bedroom, covered with a bed sheet up to her neck. Officers noted her face was covered in dark bruises.

Wassather stated that he moved in with Nygard in December 2021.

During an interview with law enforcement, he started to cry and said he did not mean to kill Nygard but beat her up after she accused him of talking to other women. The assault included dragging her around the house, banging her head on the floor and cabinets, and slapping and punching her.

After a time Nygard lost consciousness and stopped breathing, Weather told law enforcement. Wassather then brought Nygard to the bedroom and placed her in the bed and covered her up.

Wassather said he didn’t want her to die but also admitted under questioning that he did not call 911 or ask anyone for help. Wassather said he called his friend a day or so after the assault, so his friend could come and gather some of his stuff so he could turn himself in. Wassather admitted to having prior physical domestic assaults with Nygard, but said they were never reported to law enforcement.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSMORRISON COUNTY COURTHOUSEMORRISON COUNTY
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for Feb. 8
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 08, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Pierz native and his son victims in apparent murder-suicide in Bloomington
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 08, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cass County Sheriff
Local
Snowmobiler dies after striking power pole near Pequot Lakes
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 9:38 a.m. in Maple Township, west of Pequot Lakes.
February 08, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 08, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report