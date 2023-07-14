Motorcycle crash injures Aitkin man

CROSBY — A 54-year-old Aitkin man was injured after crashing his motorcycle Thursday, July 17, in Irondale Township, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened about 1:45 p.m. on County Highway 12. The driver, Jason Pierce, was driving east when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed at the intersection of Wood Land Road.

Pierce was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered various injuries, including a head injury. He was transported to the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center then airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

The Crosby and Cuyuna police department, CRMC Ambulance Service and North Memorial Air Care assisted.

ADVERTISEMENT