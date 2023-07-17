Motorcycle crash injures Bowlus woman

LITTLE FALLS — A 28-year-old Bowlus woman was injured Saturday, July 15, after losing control of her motorcycle on Nature Road in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 4:59 p.m. in Two Rivers Township, north of Bowlus. According to the report, the woman was traveling eastbound on Nature Road when she lost control near Great River Road, went off the roadway and hit a road approach.

The driver, Meghan Bartkowicz, suffered unknown injuries and was transported to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Assisting at the scene were the Bowlus Fire Department, Bowlus First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.