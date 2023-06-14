Motorcycle hits dog in Remer

REMER — A 72-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, both of Grand Rapids, were injured Wednesday, June 14, after the motorcycle they were operating struck a dog on Highway 200 in Cass County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 12:35 p.m. in Remer Township, west of Remer. According to the report, a 2006 Harley-Davidson Cruiser was westbound on the highway when they struck a dog in the roadway near 64th Avenue Northeast.

The driver of the motorcycle, Jerome John Voltz, and his passenger, Holly Marie Hazuka, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.

The state patrol reported neither Voltz nor Hazuka wore a helmet. The road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Remer Department.

