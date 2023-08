Motorcyclist dies in Morrison County crash

MOTLEY โ€” A 61-year-old Motley man died after crashing his motorcycle Sunday, Aug. 6, south of Motley, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported.

Read more





The Sheriffโ€™s Office received a report of the motorcycle crash at 11:10 a.m. Sunday on 320th Street east of 20th Avenue about 6 miles south of Motley in Scandia Valley Township.

Curtis Sievert was traveling west on 320th Street around a curve and left the roadway, where he was ejected off the motorcycle. Sievert was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This case is still under investigation, the Sheriffโ€™s Office reported.

The Morrison County Sheriffโ€™s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Scandia Valley Fire & Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.