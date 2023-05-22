99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 9:47 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in Granite Township, east of Pierz.

Morrison County sheriff's squad car
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:18 PM

PIERZ — A 47-year-old Brooklyn Center man was injured Saturday, May 20, after the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer on 153rd Street in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 9:47 p.m. in Granite Township, east of Pierz. According to the report, Charles Gerardy was on a motorcycle traveling west on 153rd Street near 305th Avenue when he hit a deer.

Read more

Gerardy was flown by Life Link III to St. Cloud Hospital. Gerardy was not wearing a helmet. The extent of his injuries wasn’t known, the sheriff’s office reported.

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Crosslake City Council to have workshop May 24
May 22, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Teen runs to bring awareness to sex trafficking
May 22, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Local
Baxter bike trip
May 22, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Cars racing, dust in the air, sunset turning everything golden.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Hageman grabs 2nd win from the back row
May 22, 2023 02:42 PM
baseball.jpg
Sports
Amateur Baseball: Buckman and Nisswa each grab 2 wins
May 22, 2023 03:32 PM
3193164+minnesota-state-patrol.jpg
Local
2 injured in Mille Lacs County crash
May 22, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Mark-Miller-City-Council.png
Local
Breezy Point man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for stock scheme
May 21, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report