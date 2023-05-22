Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer

PIERZ — A 47-year-old Brooklyn Center man was injured Saturday, May 20, after the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer on 153rd Street in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 9:47 p.m. in Granite Township, east of Pierz. According to the report, Charles Gerardy was on a motorcycle traveling west on 153rd Street near 305th Avenue when he hit a deer.

Gerardy was flown by Life Link III to St. Cloud Hospital. Gerardy was not wearing a helmet. The extent of his injuries wasn’t known, the sheriff’s office reported.

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.