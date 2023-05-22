Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer

PIERZ — A 47-year-old Brooklyn Center man was injured Saturday, May 20, after the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer on 153rd Street in Morrison County.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 9:47 p.m. in Granite Township, east of Pierz. According to the report, Charles Gerardy was on a motorcycle traveling west on 153rd Street near 305th Avenue when he hit a deer.
Gerardy was flown by Life Link III to St. Cloud Hospital. Gerardy was not wearing a helmet. The extent of his injuries wasn’t known, the sheriff’s office reported.
Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.