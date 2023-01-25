MPCA deputy commissioner to speak at Rosenmeier Forum

BRAINERD — The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum titled “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency: Getting it Right for Minnesota.”

Speaking will be Peter Tester, MPCA deputy commissioner. The forum is 6-7 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College’s Brainerd campus. All forums are free and open to the public.

As deputy commissioner, Tester advises the commissioner of the MPCA on key policy and legislative initiatives and develops strategic, science-based environmental priorities for the state. Tester is involved in the development of specific legislative policies, budgets and bonding proposals. His role is to negotiate, monitor and implement major environmental programs in Minnesota, and coordinate efforts to implement higher environmental controls and compliance with companies and individuals.

He also serves as liaison to Environmental Protection Agency Region 5, which is responsible for the Great Lakes states, on all federal environmental matters and enforcement cases.

Previously, Tester spent years focused on addressing environmental issues, most recently serving as senior corporate counsel for Ecolab. He also served as temporary MPCA commissioner from June to November 2021.

"Issues concerning the water-rich Brainerd lakes area and northeastern Minnesota are a key focus of the MPCA's oversight and regulatory mission,” stated Laura Raedeke, chair of the forum, in a news release. “Mr. Tester will help us understand more fully how the agency balances the needs of business, industry and agriculture with the necessity for clean water and healthy soils that support fishing, hunting, and tourism. In Minnesota, fishing alone produces $4.2 billion and 27,000 jobs in economic benefits, while the 150,000 people who canoe, fish and travel in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area provide a recreation economy valued at $45 million."