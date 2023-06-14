MPCA expands air quality alert

BRAINERD — Air quality is expected to reach the red air quality index category in northern and central Minnesota, which is unhealthy for everyone.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency expanded the air quality alert for northern Minnesota to include central Minnesota due to wildfire smoke. The alert is effective until 6 a.m. Friday, June 16. The affected area includes Roseau, International Falls, Ely, Hibbing, Duluth, Two Harbors, Brainerd, Alexandria, Moorhead, Ortonville, St Cloud, the Twin Cities, and the tribal nations of Prairie Island, Mille Lacs, Fond du Lac, and Grand Portage.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has moved into northern and central parts of the state Thursday morning. The smoke will continue slowly moving south during the day Wednesday. Winds will shift and push this smoke toward the south and west. Air quality will improve for northern Minnesota Thursday.

In addition, sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and light winds will produce an environment for volatile organic compounds and oxides of nitrogen to react in the air to produce elevated levels of ozone Wednesday afternoon.

During air quality alerts due to wildfires, the air is mixed with harmful smoke. Wildfire smoke spreads or lingers depending on the size of the fires, the wind, and the weather.

The air quality index is color-coded. Air quality alerts are issued when the index is forecast to reach an unhealthy level, which includes forecasts in the orange, red, purple, and maroon categories. For a full description of each air quality category, visit airnow.gov .

When the index is in the red category, air is unhealthy for everyone. Anyone may begin to experience symptoms such as irritated eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath. Sensitive or more exposed individuals may experience more serious health effects, including worsening of existing heart or lung disease and respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, possibly leading to an asthma attack, heart attack, or stroke.

Reduce outdoor physical activities, take more breaks, and avoid intense activities to reduce exposure. Sensitive and more exposed individuals should avoid prolonged or vigorous activities and consider shortening, rescheduling, or moving outdoor events inside.

Anyone experiencing health effects related to poor air quality should contact their health care provider. Those with severe symptoms, chest pain, trouble breathing, or who fear they may be experiencing a heart attack or stroke should call 911 immediately.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. For more information, go to pca.state.mn.us/ .