99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Much Obliged: Carlson family says thank you

Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we continue with Cole’s cancer journey.

MuchObligedGraphic.png
By The Carlson family
Today at 4:27 PM

To all of you who prayed, donated, volunteered, we cannot say thank you enough.

We appreciate all of you coming together to help us in all aspects of Cole’s journey and for showing us what “it takes a team” truly means. We will be paying it forward. Our family has been blown away by the generosity.

Through Cole’s journey we have been reacquainted with old friends, made new friends, seen amazing things in the medical field, and have seen what is truly important in life.

We will be using the funds gifted to us for medical bills, hospital travel expenses and the loss of income due to the treatment schedule.

Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we continue with Cole’s cancer journey. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Carlson family

Read more

What To Read Next
Graphic with news spelled out as a single key on a keyboard
Local
Grants available to repair homes damaged by severe weather in 2022
April 01, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas - April 1, 2023
April 01, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
April 01, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brainerd Track and Field practice Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Prep
Girls Track and Field: Strong senior group highlights the Warrior girls
April 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Brainerd Track and Field practice Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Prep
Boys Track and Field: Stars should shine bright for Warrior boys
April 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
A car crashed into trees
Local
Vehicle flips end over end, lodges vertically between trees
March 30, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Kids pick up colorful eggs from the ground.
Local
Brainerd lakes area Easter events round up
March 31, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report