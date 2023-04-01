Much Obliged: Carlson family says thank you

To all of you who prayed, donated, volunteered, we cannot say thank you enough.

We appreciate all of you coming together to help us in all aspects of Cole’s journey and for showing us what “it takes a team” truly means. We will be paying it forward. Our family has been blown away by the generosity.

Through Cole’s journey we have been reacquainted with old friends, made new friends, seen amazing things in the medical field, and have seen what is truly important in life.

We will be using the funds gifted to us for medical bills, hospital travel expenses and the loss of income due to the treatment schedule.

Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we continue with Cole’s cancer journey. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Carlson family