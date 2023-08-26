Much Obliged: Family Fun Day was a success

BRAINERD — The Relationship Safety Alliance’s Family Fun Day was Aug. 13 at Gregory Park.

The Relationship Safety Alliance provides domestic violence victims/survivors and their children with a secure facility where they can be physically safe while finding healthy alternatives to the violent situation they have fled. In addition to providing safety at the shelter, provide services to members of the community who are seeking advocacy, education about abuse and resources and referrals.

The Relationship Safety Alliance would like to thank the following:

Brainerd Community Action, Brainerd Area Noon Sertoma Club, Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Crow Wing County Child Protection Team, and Brainerd Women of Today.

Others who also provided for this event were Cub Foods, R&J Broadcasting, Party Time Rental, Hubbard Broadcasting, employees of the Oak Law Tavern, Northridge Insurance Agency, and Coco Moon.

A huge shout-out goes to all of you who donated prizes through our Facebook Amazon request.

Community organizations that also contributed to the event were Ski’s Exotic Mobile Petting Zoo, My Neighbor to Love Coalition, Alzheimer’s Association (Walk to End Alzheimers), WonderTrek Children’s Museum, Team Ascension Martial Arts, The Crisis Line and Referral Service, Crow Wing County Public Health, North Memorial Ambulance Services and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Recreations Division.

Thank you to Crabby Dale’s BBQ and Neighborhood Ice Cream LLD.

Without many hands, this event would not have been such a successful event. Thanks to the many volunteers, staff, and organizers: Alex Dominguez, Angie Plantenberg and Jill McKenzie who made Family Fun Day 2023 possible.

Visit www.relationshipsafety.org/events for more information.

Relationship Safety Alliance

