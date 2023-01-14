Much Obliged: Grocery bagging
Much Obliged is a section for people and groups to thank other groups and community members.
PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes girls’ tennis and girls’ basketball teams would like to send a special thank you to Cub Foods in Baxter and all of the customers who supported our recent grocery bagging fundraiser.
We really appreciate the generosity shown by the lakes area community in support of our teams.
Pequot Lakes Patriot girls’ tennis and girls’ basketball players, coaches and parents
