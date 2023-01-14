99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Much Obliged: Grocery bagging

Much Obliged is a section for people and groups to thank other groups and community members.

A group of young girls wearing blue jackets and Santa hats.
Pequot Lakes girls’ tennis and girls’ basketball teams
Contributed
By Pequot Lakes Patriot girls’ tennis and girls’ basketball players, coaches and parents
January 14, 2023 05:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes girls’ tennis and girls’ basketball teams would like to send a special thank you to Cub Foods in Baxter and all of the customers who supported our recent grocery bagging fundraiser.

We really appreciate the generosity shown by the lakes area community in support of our teams.

Pequot Lakes Patriot girls’ tennis and girls’ basketball players, coaches and parents

Read more
BrainerdDispatchNews3.JPG
Local
Lions Clubs from Zone 1 to host Diaper Drive Jan. 26
Diapers will be collected for three agencies that night: Relationship Safety Alliance, Lakes Area Pregnancy Services and Central Lakes College.
January 14, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
DispatchNewsBrief.JPG
Local
Candlelight ski at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge
The event will begin as the moon begins to rise Jan. 28. The night’s activities will include skiing and snowshoeing the Platte River Trail, 1 mile of which will be lit with luminaries.
January 13, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Central Lakes College invites the community to a free program in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Chalberg Theatre. Photo / National Park Service
Local
Free MLK Day workshop promotes standing up for justice
Brainerd Public Schools has partnered with Central Lakes College and Crow Wing County to offer a free workshop on Martin Luther King Jr. Day about how to combat hateful words.
January 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
live Music.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Live Music — Jan. 11
Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 11, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Jan. 11
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 11, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
open-red-curtain.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts — Jan. 11
This calendar lists theatrical productions and other unique entertainment events.
January 11, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Nick Yeager dresses up as Zeus in a 2014 class presentation on Greek mythology. The wax museum had four rooms with different themes: Titans, gods and goddesses, heroes and monsters, and how mythology influenced the Greek culture.
Arts and Entertainment
GreatWorks Theatre Co. presents ‘Mytholomania!’ at CLC
"Mytholomania!" at the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College on Jan. 14, 2023, is a fast-paced comedy about the greatest hits of Greek mythology in under an hour.
January 11, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
special events.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Special Events — Jan. 11
This calendar lists book or author events, auditions for theatrical productions, art, craft or food fairs and other unique entertainment events.
January 11, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Visual Arts.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Visual Arts — Jan. 11
The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.
January 11, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Local
Alzheimer’s disease and dementia caregiver support group to meet
Caregiver support groups offer a safe place to meet other caregivers.
January 11, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Related Topics: STUDENT NEWSSTUDENTS IN THE NEWSFUNDRAISERS
What To Read Next
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
Area listings of agendas
January 14, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of Jan. 16-20
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
January 14, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 14, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A flock of chickens in a coop
Local
Brainerd Council to review chicken regulations
Council members will discuss amendments on the number of pets, including chickens, allowed in the city.
January 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke