Much Obliged: Shop with a Cop was a success

Lakes Area Law Enforcement Association would like to thank all our law enforcement officers, sponsors and volunteers for another great year with our Shop with a Cop event.

Sixty underprivileged kids were given gift certificates for purchasing presents for their Christmas.

Contributing law enforcement officers were from Brainerd Police Department, Baxter Police Department, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol.

Sponsors included McDonald’s, Dorcas, Walmart, Fleet Farm and Target.

Volunteers included students and instructors from the Central Lakes College Law Enforcement Program, youth school from Seventh Day Adventist Church, Girl Scout Troop No. 309 with parents and members of Lakes Area Law Enforcement Association.

Herman Bradley

President, Lakes Area Law Enforcement Association