Much Obliged: Thanks for the help
Much Obliged is a way to thank nonprofits, the community, etc.
We are part of The Trust Project.
My girlfriend and I were out snowshoeing at Lindbergh Park. We parked on the side of the road and I parked too close to the edge. When we came to leave, my car slid into the ditch. Mr. Comeau from Brainerd drove by and immediately turned around and he pulled me out of the ditch.
Thank you so much. It is so nice to know there are still a lot of caring people in this world.
Pam Schilling
Little Falls
ADVERTISEMENT
Diapers will be collected for three agencies that night: Relationship Safety Alliance, Lakes Area Pregnancy Services and Central Lakes College.
The event will begin as the moon begins to rise Jan. 28. The night’s activities will include skiing and snowshoeing the Platte River Trail, 1 mile of which will be lit with luminaries.
Brainerd Public Schools has partnered with Central Lakes College and Crow Wing County to offer a free workshop on Martin Luther King Jr. Day about how to combat hateful words.
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
This calendar lists theatrical productions and other unique entertainment events.
"Mytholomania!" at the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College on Jan. 14, 2023, is a fast-paced comedy about the greatest hits of Greek mythology in under an hour.
This calendar lists book or author events, auditions for theatrical productions, art, craft or food fairs and other unique entertainment events.
The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.
Caregiver support groups offer a safe place to meet other caregivers.
Council members will discuss amendments on the number of pets, including chickens, allowed in the city.