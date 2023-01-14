Much Obliged: Thanks for the help

My girlfriend and I were out snowshoeing at Lindbergh Park. We parked on the side of the road and I parked too close to the edge. When we came to leave, my car slid into the ditch. Mr. Comeau from Brainerd drove by and immediately turned around and he pulled me out of the ditch.

Thank you so much. It is so nice to know there are still a lot of caring people in this world.

Pam Schilling

Little Falls