Much Obliged: Toys for Kids
Toys for Kids drive was a success.
On behalf of the Brainerd Warrior Girls basketball program, we would like to thank our ninth- through 12th grade players, the Sauk Rapids-Rice girls’ basketball team and the fans in attendance who supported our seventh annual Toys for Kids donation event at our game on Dec. 8.
There were 55 toys/stocking stuffers donated by both teams and we collected $258 from spectators.
We truly appreciate your generosity in helping with this local cause.
Brainerd girls basketball coaching staff and families
