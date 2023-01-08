99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Much Obliged: Toys for Kids

Toys for Kids drive was a success.

MuchObligedGraphic.png
By Brainerd girls’ basketball coaching staff and familiesDispatch staff report
January 08, 2023 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

On behalf of the Brainerd Warrior Girls basketball program, we would like to thank our ninth- through 12th grade players, the Sauk Rapids-Rice girls’ basketball team and the fans in attendance who supported our seventh annual Toys for Kids donation event at our game on Dec. 8.

There were 55 toys/stocking stuffers donated by both teams and we collected $258 from spectators.

We truly appreciate your generosity in helping with this local cause.

Brainerd girls basketball coaching staff and families

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity
Local
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity says it’s desperate for volunteers
The nonprofit housing organization serving Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard and Wadena counties needs volunteers, especially to build homes. Volunteer levels fell during the coronavirus pandemic.
January 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
DispatchNewsBrief.JPG
Local
Meditation sessions offered in February
The sessions will focus on stress reduction, relaxation, mindfulness and inner peace.
January 08, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
Community invited to join CLC music groups
The groups are open to musicians of any skill.
January 08, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Logo of Long Lake Conservation Center
Local
Long Lake Conservation Center announces summer camp schedule
Camps will be available nearly every week of summer.
January 07, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Local
2023 Great American Think-Off question released
The Great American Think-Off is an exhibition of "civil disagreement between powerful ideas." The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center sponsors the annual philosophy contest.
January 05, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
scale-diet-fat-health-53404.jpeg
Health
Essentia Health clinic unveils weight-management services
Essentia’s medical weight-management specialists will develop individualized weight-loss plans.
January 05, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
974106+0720_radon01.jpg
Local
Radon testing during home purchases declined nearly 40% in 2022
Real estate transaction is a key time to identify and reduce cancer-causing gas, according to Minnesota Department of Health officials.
January 05, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Local
Transportation department seeks public input on special service providers
The providers provide transportation services primarily for the elderly or people with disabilities, as well as non-emergency medical transportation services paid for with public funding.
January 04, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Jan. 4
A roundup of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 04, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Visual Arts.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Visual Arts — Jan. 4
The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.
January 04, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLNONPROFITSFUNDRAISERS
What to read next
MuchObligedGraphic.png
Local
Much Obliged: Shop with a Cop was a success
Sixty underprivileged kids were able to shop.
January 08, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Herman Bradley
A deck with plants and patio furniture.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: A look at gardening trends coming for 2023
Houseplants, kitchen gardens, outdoor living spaces and much more should be popular choices for gardening enthusiasts this year.
January 08, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Local
Public hearing set on Tri-County Health Care’s relocation of services in Wadena
Tri-County Health Care hospital intends to move from 415 Jefferson St. N, Wadena, to 421 11th St. NW, Wadena, beginning March 24.
January 08, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
DispatchNewsBriefcloseup.jpg
Local
USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes
No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as 1% with a subsidy.
January 07, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report