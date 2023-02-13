99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Multiple inmates treated after overdosing at Morrison County Jail

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 6:57 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Morrison County Jail.

Morrison County sheriff's squad car
By Dispatch staff report
February 13, 2023 02:44 PM
LITTLE FALLS — Six inmates were treated after overdosing Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Morrison County Jail.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported at 6:57 p.m. jail staff found an unresponsive inmate in a housing unit. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and assisted correctional officers with lifesaving efforts, including administering Narcan. Narcan is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids.

While working on the first inmate, other inmates in the same housing unit began showing signs of a potential overdose. In total, six inmates showed signs of overdosing and five were treated with Narcan.

All six male inmates in the same housing unit were transported to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital for treatment and monitoring. After being evaluated at the hospital, the inmates were cleared and released back to the Morrison County Jail.

In the news release, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said he was “... proud of everyone’s collaborative efforts, for their quick response and lifesaving actions, which ultimately saved the lives of six inmates.”

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said the Minnesota Department of Corrections was notified of this incident and an investigation is being conducted by the sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Little Falls Police Department.

This case remains an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time, the sheriff’s office reported.

Assisting at the scene were the Little Falls Police Department, CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital staff, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Related Topics: MORRISON COUNTY JAILMORRISON COUNTYCRIME AND COURTS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

