Munger murder trial resumes on the anniversary of her murder

BRAINERD — On the one-year anniversary of the murder of 43-year-old Lynnie Ann Loucks, court resumed promptly at 9 a.m. Friday, April 28, in the trial against the Brainerd man accused of killing her.

“For the world, it's the anniversary. For us, it's every day,” said Dennis Loucks, Lynnie Ann Loucks’ husband, Friday outside of the courtroom.

Multiple Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension scientists and agents gave their testimony Friday after Investigator Travis Loeffler, with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, testified about serving the search warrant on multiple cellphones.

Michael Lowell Munger, 53, is charged with murdering Loucks. She was found dead April 28, 2022, at a residence she shared with Munger on Smith Road, near Legionville Road, in Unorganized Territory north of Brainerd.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived that morning, they reported finding Munger in the driveway of the residence with blood on his body and clothing. The victim was located inside a basement bedroom in the house lying on the ground in a pool of blood with a belt around her neck. Munger told law enforcement officers he “did what he did” and used a belt to strangle Lynnie Ann Loucks and a baseball bat to strike her.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .