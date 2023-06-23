Murder case continues in Mille Lacs County

MILACA — More time was requested in the case against the man accused of murder and stuffing a body in a storage tote in Mille Lacs County.

Bradley Allen Weyaus was charged March 23 with second-degree murder, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, interference with a dead body or scene of death-concealing a body and evidence in connection with the death of Rodney Pendagayosh, whose body was found in a storage tote along the shores of Mille Lacs Lake.

Weyaus appeared Tuesday, June 20, before Judge Matthew Quinn in Mille Lacs County District Court. According to Mille Lacs County Attorney Erica Madore, discovery in the case is ongoing and a new hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.

Weyaus remains in custody in the Mille Lacs County Jail.

Charges filed against Weyaus

On Jan. 10, 2023, Brandon Elling, 23, brother of Alexis Elling, died from an overdose of fentanyl on the 37000 block of Stevens Road in Wahkon. During the investigation surrounding the death of Brandon Elling, Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton said law enforcement was told Rodney Pendegayosh Jr., 25, of Isle, may have been involved.

According to court documents, law enforcement received information around March 20 about Pendegayosh being missing from the area.

When talking with family members, officers learned Weyaus may have been involved with the disappearance and was seen several times in the area with a storage container bound with bungee cords and industrial tape. He had also recently been seen driving a white Saturn automobile.

On March 21, Mille Lacs County highway maintenance workers were clearing an area on Twilight Road near Mille Lacs Lake. During this operation, the employees discovered a storage container abandoned off the side of Twilight Road. The black storage container was bound with bungee cords as well as industrial tape.

The maintenance workers hooked up a vehicle to the tote due to its immense weight and positioning on the side of the road. When they tried to pull the tote out, they broke a handle on the tote, so they decided to cut it open and see what was inside. The workers opened the container, saw a severed human foot and immediately contacted law enforcement.

Weyaus was eventually located and arrested on warrants and for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Officers recovered two duffel bags with a number of items, including a hammer, a hacksaw and industrial tape. The industrial tape appeared to match that located on the storage container.

Law enforcement determined Weyaus was recently staying at a residence on Main Street in Isle and he was seen with a storage container at that location. A search of the residence revealed there were several areas of carpet removed from the floor of the residence.

A search of a dumpster connected to the residence located several trash bags, which had several pieces of carpet with stains indicative of blood embedded within them. The carpet also appeared to match the carpet in the residence.

Law enforcement located an identification card, cut into two pieces, belonging to Pendegayosh. Also within the trash bags, law enforcement located a receipt from a local hardware store that recorded the purchase of items, including tools such as a knife and tool sharpener as well as rubber gloves, a black mask, industrial tape and empty boxes for 12-gauge shotgun shells.

A preliminary examination of the storage container found near the lake determined it contained the body of a deceased man whose foot had been severed. Also inside the container were portions of carpet that matched the type observed in the Main Street residence and located in the nearby dumpster.

The container was wrapped with industrial tape that matched the item identified in the hardware store receipts. In addition, there were gloves appearing to match those identified in the receipt.

Pendegayosh's throat area contained several pellets from a buckshot shotgun round.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .