Music at Gregory Park featuring Jack Franzen's Muddy Water Band klick! Gallery

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 9:18 PM
People listen to Jack Franzen's Muddy Water Band on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gregory Park during the Music in Park series in Brainerd. Performances in the series feature different bands playing on Thursday nights during summer and is a collaboration between The Center and Brainerd Parks and Recreation.
People listen to Jack Franzen's Muddy Water Band on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gregory Park during the Music in Park series in Brainerd. Performances in the series feature different bands playing on Thursday nights during summer and is a collaboration between The Center and Brainerd Parks and Recreation.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People listen to Jack Franzen's Muddy Water Band on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gregory Park during the Music in Park series in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People listen to Jack Franzen's Muddy Water Band on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gregory Park during the Music in Park series in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People listen to Jack Franzen's Muddy Water Band on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gregory Park during the Music in Park series in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People listen to Jack Franzen's Muddy Water Band on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gregory Park during the Music in Park series in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People listen to Jack Franzen's Muddy Water Band on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gregory Park during the Music in Park series in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People listen to Jack Franzen's Muddy Water Band on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gregory Park during the Music in Park series in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People listen to Jack Franzen's Muddy Water Band on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gregory Park during the Music in Park series in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People listen to Jack Franzen's Muddy Water Band on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gregory Park during the Music in Park series in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
