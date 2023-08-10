Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Music in the air for Lakes Area Music Festival's Downtown Block Party

Hundreds attended and were treated to a professional string orchestra playing familiar classics and pop tunes. The orchestra featured the string players of Lakes Area Music Festival’s symphony.

String musicians on stage in downtown Brainerd. Singer in foreground.
John Taylor Ward sings with a string orchestra during the Lakes Area Music Festival Downtown Block Party on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, next to Sage on Laurel in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 5:55 PM

BRAINERD — The Lakes Area Music Festival took to the streets Wednesday, Aug. 9, with its annual Downtown Brainerd Block Party.

Hundreds of people attended and were treated to a professional string orchestra playing familiar classics and pop tunes. The orchestra featured the string players of Lakes Area Music Festival’s symphony.

The Downtown Brainerd Block Party was produced in partnership with Brainerd Restoration and sponsored in part by Country Inn & Suites of Baxter and Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union.

The Lakes Area Music Festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary season with over 200 artists from the nation’s top orchestras and opera companies participating in 50 concert, education, and community outreach activities in July and August.

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
