Music in the air for Lakes Area Music Festival's Downtown Block Party

BRAINERD — The Lakes Area Music Festival took to the streets Wednesday, Aug. 9, with its annual Downtown Brainerd Block Party.

Hundreds of people attended and were treated to a professional string orchestra playing familiar classics and pop tunes. The orchestra featured the string players of Lakes Area Music Festival’s symphony.

The Downtown Brainerd Block Party was produced in partnership with Brainerd Restoration and sponsored in part by Country Inn & Suites of Baxter and Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union.

The Lakes Area Music Festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary season with over 200 artists from the nation’s top orchestras and opera companies participating in 50 concert, education, and community outreach activities in July and August.