My Neighbor to Love Coalition postpones fundraiser

BRAINERD — My Neighbor to Love Coalition's fundraising event originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, is postponed due to weather.

It will now take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Dennis Drummond Wine Company.

Register online at mntlc.org/events . Cost per ticket is $50. There will be wine tasting, appetizers, a silent auction, a chance to win prizes and an opportunity to learn more about My Neighbor to Love Coalition’s mission. Funds from the event will go toward completing the first housing units in the Creekside Community development in Brainerd.

The housing units, built by nonprofit My Neighbor to Love Coalition, are the first phase of four in what will be an affordable rental housing community for those experiencing homelessness.