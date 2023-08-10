Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
National 811 Day is a reminder to call before digging

Homeowners and contractors must make a free request before digging to avoid damaging buried utilities

National 811 Day on Friday, Aug. 11. serves as a reminder for homeowners and contractors to contact 811 prior to a digging project to make sure any underground utility lines are marked.<br/><br/><br/>
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:52 PM

BRAINERD — CenterPoint Energy, Minnesota’s largest natural gas utility, reported it will take part in National 811 Day on Friday, Aug. 11.

This day serves as a reminder for homeowners and contractors to contact 811 prior to a digging project to make sure any underground utility lines are marked.

“On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors to use the free 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line,” said Chasta Martin, vice president, Field Services for CenterPoint Energy, in a news release. “Calling 811 or visiting gopherstateonecall.org is the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area so that you can dig safely and keep your community safe and connected.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Every few minutes, an underground utility line is damaged because someone began digging without first contacting 811. To minimize the risk of injury or disruption of utility service, contact 811 in advance of a digging project to request that local utility companies mark the approximate location of buried electric, natural gas, water, telecommunications and cable lines in the designated project area.

Every digging project, no matter how large or small, requires contacting 811 by phone or online to notify utility providers of planned digging and to allow for marking of underground utilities before digging. Striking a single line can cause repair costs, inconvenient service outages and fines, severe injuries and even death.

The depth of utility lines can vary for several reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Even when digging only a few inches or digging in a location that’s previously been marked, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists. Some examples of digging projects that require a free 811 request at least a few days before breaking ground include installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree or laying a patio.

Additional information about pipeline safety can be found at www.centerpointenergy.com/811 .

