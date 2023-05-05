Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

National Day of Prayer 2023 klick! Gallery

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 8:54 PM
People sing a worship song during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 5 050523.jpg
People sing a worship song during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (1).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (2).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (3).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (4).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (5).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (6).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (7).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (8).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2 050523.jpg
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 3 050523.jpg
People make prayer jars during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 4 050523.jpg
People make prayer jars during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (9).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (10).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (11).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (12).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (13).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (14).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 2023 (15).JPG
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
National Day of Prayer 1 050523.jpg
