National Vietnam Veterans Day event March 29 at Brainerd VFW

BRAINERD — The Brainerd VFW is inviting all Vietnam veterans, VFW members or not, to go to the Brainerd VFW for free chicken wings and a beverage from 4-7 p.m. March 29 in recognition of National Vietnam Veterans Day.

Veterans are encouraged to bring photos and memorabilia to share and to talk about their experiences with others who were there. The Brainerd VFW is near South Sixth and Laurel streets in downtown Brainerd.

For more details visit BrainerdVFW.org , or contact Mark Persons by email at teki@mwpersons.com or by phone at 218-829-1326.