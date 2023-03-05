Naturalist volunteer training set at the National Loon Center

CROSSLAKE — The National Loon Center in Crosslake is hosting a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training beginning April 5.

Master Naturalist volunteers complete a 40-hour hands-on course with expert instructors and fellow learners, studying natural history, environmental interpretation, and conservation stewardship. Final certification comes with the completion of 40 hours of volunteer service. The program offers three courses that correspond to Minnesota’s three major ecosystems, entitled “Big Woods, Big Rivers,” “Prairies and Potholes,” and “North Woods, Great Lakes.”

This course will cover the natural and cultural history of the “North Woods, Great Lakes” region. Minnesota Master Naturalist will provide an in-depth overview of the boreal forest ecosystem and participants will observe and learn about the variety of plant and animal communities of the region. Through the course, participants will develop their ability to observe nature and will learn tools to improve these skills. In addition, participants will improve their communication skills by sharing knowledge with other participants and working on a group project.

The classes will be 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 5-June 7. Two full-day field trips will take place April 29 and May 20.

For more information and register online, go to www.minnesotamasternaturalist.org/courses/ .

For website assistance, call Julie Larson at 320-589-1711, Ext. 2120; 888-241-4532; or email info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org .

Minnesota Master Naturalist is sponsored by the University of Minnesota Extension.