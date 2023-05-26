99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Near critical fire danger looms through Memorial Day weekend

The fire weather outlook includes all of Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing and Wadena counties.

A graphic showing near-critical fire weather conditions.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:54 AM

BRAINERD — Low relative humidity and breezy conditions are expected to create near-critical fire conditions through Memorial Day weekend for much of northeast Minnesota, including the Brainerd lakes area.

The National Weather Service in Duluth reported Friday, May 26, minimum relative humidity values of 15% to 25% are expected over most of northeast Minnesota and southerly winds 5-15 mph are expected with gusts to 15-25 mph.

“Together, these conditions could lead to the spread of fires,” the weather service reported

The dry conditions are expected to continue through Memorial Day. Anyone planning any outdoor burning, including campfires, should check local burning restrictions.

The near-critical fire weather outlook includes all of Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing and Wadena counties.

The weather service’s forecast for the Brainerd lakes area calls for sunny skies and high temperatures of 80 degrees Saturday, 83 degrees Sunday and 84 degrees Memorial Day.

As of Friday, the fire danger was listed as high and burning permits are required for Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Morrison and Todd counties. A high fire danger means fires start easily and spread at a fast rate.

There will be a few chances of thunderstorms Monday evening through Friday, June 2, the weather service reported, though severe storms are not anticipated at this time.

For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, go to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website at tinyurl.com/2mjxv8a7 .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

