Need for adult day services spurs Crow Wing County support

BRAINERD — An application to serve up to 20 individuals with adult day and senior services gained Crow Wing County approval as part of a licensing process.

CC Cares Companies, with a Pequot Lakes address, was created this spring with Cassie Carey as the registered agent.

Tami Lueck, adult services manager at Community Services, brought the application before the Crow Wing County Board Tuesday, July 11, noting a determination of need to expand or develop these is required by the state.

“This is a new development,” Lueck said, noting CC Cares Adult Day and Senior Services would be working in the Pequot Lakes area and providing service up for up to 20 people age 55 and older. “They are working through the licensing process but this is a piece of what they need to do to get to that place,” Lueck said. “... We don't have a lot of these resources throughout our county. And so seeing this in the Pequot Lakes community I believe is a good thing for seniors that live in that area, rather than coming here to Brainerd. We have a couple of these programs in Brainerd and then the one program over in the Crosby area.”

The state Department of Human Services looks to the county to see if there is a need for the services.

“We believe that there's a need to have the service being offered,” Lueck said. “I think it's really helpful to our community members when we can offer these resources. We already have a lot of limited resources when it comes to supporting individuals in the community and allowing them to stay in their homes.

“And this is one of those resources that an individual could go to during the day. And, it's being offered in the northern part of our county, which we currently are very limited in that area for this type of service.”

Commissioner Paul Koering said he was concerned about the County Board picking winners and he asked if every application would be forwarded to the board. Lueck said every application would come to the board. Koering said he thought there was a service in Pequot Lakes already. Lueck said Senior Class Care, an assisted living facility in Pequot Lakes, does have a day program but the program is being run at minimal numbers. Lueck said she believed they had a capacity for 30 but are not currently serving that many people. Lueck said the county staff noted they are not advertising the day program on their website.

Board Chair Rosemary Franzen also expressed concern, saying in the spirit of determining need was putting pressure on existing businesses. Franzen said there are openings for this service in Brainerd.

“So I want to make sure there's a need for this because I don't want to push someone else out of business, you know, by putting another person in,” Franzen said.

Lueck said people in the county do have transportation issues and she looked at the opportunity to offer services in other areas of the county.

“We’re looking at the northern part of the county so the one located here really primarily serves the Brainerd/Baxter area, I would assume,” said Commissioner Steve Barrows, noting without knowing all the details the other provider in the Pequot Lakes area and how it is running its program. “... So what I'm looking at from my perspective, is that I see a need for a provider that's going to actually provide the service not just in name only on a piece of paper that comes from DHS, but that will actually get out there and encourage 55 and older individuals to come to their program.”

Lueck said the CC Cares Companies is actually located in Jenkins.

Barrows said the program then serves a bigger geographic area than Jenkins 50 Lakes, Emily, potentially Ideal Corners.

“So I personally I think this is an opportunity, I won't say good or bad, but it's an opportunity — and I think there's a need up there so personally I would support this at this point,” Barrows said.

The board approved the determination of need application for CC Cares Adult Day and Senior Services.

In other business, the County Board heard from John Erickson, Brainerd High School archivist, who noted the county started in 1857, the state in 1858 and the county organized in 1870.

“The school district started at the very end of 1872 so we’re contemporaneous with you,” Erickson said. We are celebrating our 150th year of operations this year. As part of that at homecoming this year we have a pick-up choir that will be performing at Gichi-ziibi. Pick-up choir means you come as you are, if you wish to sing you get to sing on stage.”

Erickson said they’d like to see the stage filled with people from all walks of life. They don’t have to be Brainerd graduates, residents or possess a noted singing voice.

“We’d just like to bring them together,” Erickson said. “We’re calling it the Coming Home Concert.”

In particular, Erickson told the County Board, he’d like to see leadership from municipalities in the county present. He presented the invitation to any who could hear his voice.

“Everyone is welcome,” Erickson said, noting there will be a free will offering, lots of room on stage and 1,200 seats. He asked those interested to contact him at bps.history@isd181.org and he’ll get them signed up. The event will be Sept. 30 likely in the late afternoon or evening with multiple conductors, including Craig Arnold, Class of 1972, who currently leads the Manhattan Chorale in New York City.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter @DispatchBizBuzz.