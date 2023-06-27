Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Neighborhood information meeting set June 29 for South Forestview Drive area

The proposed $8.8 million project to extend city water and sewer could begin in 2024.

Baxter City Hall
Baxter City Hall
Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:36 PM

BAXTER — In 2024, the city of Baxter is considering extending sanitary sewer and water utilities to serve the South Forestview Drive Area neighborhood consisting of approximately 108 parcels (and 131 equivalent residential units) adjacent to the following road segments: Forestview Drive south of River Vista Drive, Maryland Road, River Vista Drive, River Vista Court, Medford Road, Riverwood Road, and Parkview Circle. The sanitary and water mains are planned to be constructed within the public road right of way and the impacted streets would be reconstructed.

The city is also planning for construction of a trailhead parking facility at the westerly end of Forestview Drive near Highway 371, and improving an approximately 3,200 foot long future trail corridor northeasterly from the trailhead that parallels Highway 371 lying westerly of Forestview Drive. The project scope also includes construction of one sewage lift station which likely would be located on property that currently is privately owned.

Homes in the neighborhood are currently served by private wells and subsurface sewage treatment systems. Adding neighborhoods like this to the city’s sewer and water system increases users to fund maintenance of the system and treatment expenses. Phasing out individual septic systems will also help to improve water quality in this area immediately adjacent to the Mississippi River, the city reporeted. The city intends to levy special assessments for a portion of the project costs to benefiting property owners

The draft feasibility study estimates a cost of $8,837,640 for the 2024 South Forestview Improvements project.

A neighborhood informational meeting is set at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29. The next step for the City Council would be ordering a public improvement hearing and that is expected to go before the City Council July 18.

By Dispatch staff report
