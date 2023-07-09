New Crow Wing County Recycling Center opens July 11

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County will host the grand opening Tuesday, July 11, of the new Recycling Center at the Crow Wing County Landfill. The Recycling Center will be a one-stop shop for all recycling and hazardous waste disposal needs.
The following items can be recycled for free at this location:
- Household hazardous waste.
- Lead-acid car/marine batteries. Keep batteries separated from other waste
- Oil, used oil filters, and antifreeze.
- Residential recycling such as cardboard, paper, plastic, and glass.
For a nominal fee the following items can be recycled:
Contact the Land Services Department at 218-824-1010 for more information or visit the county website at
www.crowwing.us
and search for “Solid Waste.”
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.