New Crow Wing County Recycling Center opens July 11

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County will host the grand opening Tuesday, July 11, of the new Recycling Center at the Crow Wing County Landfill. The Recycling Center will be a one-stop shop for all recycling and hazardous waste disposal needs.

The following items can be recycled for free at this location:

Household hazardous waste.

Lead-acid car/marine batteries. Keep batteries separated from other waste

Oil, used oil filters, and antifreeze.

Residential recycling such as cardboard, paper, plastic, and glass.

For a nominal fee the following items can be recycled:



Electronics.

Mattresses.

Contact the Land Services Department at 218-824-1010 for more information or visit the county website at www.crowwing.us and search for “Solid Waste.”

