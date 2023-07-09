Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

New Crow Wing County Recycling Center opens July 11

The Recycling Center will be a one-stop shop for all recycling and hazardous waste disposal needs.

1609929+0325_recycle.jpg
Recycling operations in Crow Wing County involve numerous players: private haulers, cities, townships, the county and the state. State law mandates recycling, and the county must meet goals outlining how much material should be diverted from the landfill.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County will host the grand opening Tuesday, July 11, of the new Recycling Center at the Crow Wing County Landfill. The Recycling Center will be a one-stop shop for all recycling and hazardous waste disposal needs.

The following items can be recycled for free at this location:

  • Household hazardous waste.
  • Lead-acid car/marine batteries. Keep batteries separated from other waste
  • Oil, used oil filters, and antifreeze.
  • Residential recycling such as cardboard, paper, plastic, and glass.

For a nominal fee the following items can be recycled:

  • Electronics.
  • Mattresses.

Contact the Land Services Department at 218-824-1010 for more information or visit the county website at www.crowwing.us and search for “Solid Waste.”

By Dispatch staff report
