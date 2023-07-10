New day care gets go ahead in Brainerd

BRAINERD — A day care facility is in the works in Brainerd.

The Brainerd City Council approved a conditional use permit Monday, July 3, allowing for the Brainerd Family YMCA to operate a commercial day care facility at 703 Oak St, which is the old Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home.

The organization’s plan is to offer services for 24 infants and 42 toddlers with a staff of 12 teachers, two part-time employees and one administrative leader.

The old Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home on Oak Street, seen here July 8, 2023, is slated to become a commercial day care facility at operated by the Brainerd Family YMCA. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

For outdoor play, staff will transport kids across Oak Street to the YMCA playground at 602 Oak St., so there is no screening requirement for the conditional use permit request.

The facility will have 26 off-street parking spaces and an off-street loading zone that can accommodate 10-12 vehicles for parent dropoff and pickup.

The old Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home on Oak Street, seen here beyond the YMCA on the right, Saturday, July 8, 2023, is slated to become a commercial day care facility at operated by the Brainerd Family YMCA. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

In other business July 3, the council:

Approved a lawful gambling application from Central Lakes College for an event Dec. 24.

Approved an event and alley closure application for the Lakes Area Skatepark Association’s Across the Board Art Expo from 5-7 p.m. July 28. The event includes a pop-up skate park in the alley adjacent to the Crossing Arts Alliance on Laurel Street.

Approved an event and street closure application for the 26th Bataan Memorial March from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 on Wright Street. The street will be closed between the trail crossing and Southeast 13th Street.

Awarded a contract to SRF for engineering services for the water main, sanitary sewer and lighting replacement on the Highway 210/Washington Street project in the amount of $264,531.

Approved two change orders for the Harrison Elementary Safe Routes to School project in the amount of $13,654.85. The changes result from issues with the curb design regarding the ability to mill the existing pavement and repave a new surface.

Approved a final pay estimate for the 2022 sanitary sewer force main rehabilitation project at Rotary Park in the amount of $75,794.90. The project came in $28,588 under the construction bid amount.

Authorized the sale of a retired unmarked police investigator vehicle using Central Minnesota Dealer Auction.

Approved a wage grid for the new Brainerd Public Utilities finance manager position. Step 1 begins at $39.62 per hour, and Step increases to $53.49 per hour.

Ratified the hiring of Brittany Tollefson as an administrative specialist, effective June 26, earning $21.85 per hour.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .