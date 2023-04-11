New epilepsy community support group to host first meeting

CROSBY — A new epilepsy and seizure disorder community support group has begun in the Brainerd lakes area and its founders are hoping it is a place for people to share their experiences, offer encouragement and gain awareness for oneself, or friends and family members affected by epilepsy and seizure disorders.

The group is working closely with the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.

Local author Barbara J. Mack and local business owner Jenifer Williams, the group's founders, will host the first meeting 10:15-11:15 a.m. April 20, at the Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby. The group will continue to meet on the third Thursday of each month at the same time and location. They are hoping to start additional groups in Brainerd and Aitkin.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota offers services for people with epilepsy and seizures across Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. Its programs educate, connect and empower individuals and families throughout their epilepsy journey. Additionally, one-to-one support is available through their information services program for all seizure and epilepsy-related questions.

“We really want to build this group as we know there are many people who are in need of support dealing with Epilepsy and seizures is often not talked about, overlooked and misunderstood. By gathering within the Brainerd lakes area, we hope to grow together in our community, offering education, resources, and connections,” stated Williams in a news release.

The group has also started a public Facebook group, “Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders; Awareness, Networking, and Mentoring in BLA.”

Mack’s recently published book, “The Hand I’ve Been Dealt: A Life Lived with Epilepsy,” shares her stories of family life and heartbreaking years’ worth of medical challenges while educating and inspiring others to better cope with their own challenges. Her book is available locally at the Jaques Art Center, The Crossing Arts Alliance, CatTale’s Books and Gifts or at the meetings.

For more information, email bmackbook@gmail.com .

