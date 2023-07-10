New roof arrives for The Shop

BRAINERD — With the sound of kids laughing and joking with one another, no words of gratitude or thankfulness were able to measure up to how the director of The Shop felt about being gifted a new roof on their building.

On the morning of Friday, July 7, Neumann Construction put a new roof on The Shop, much to the delight of the executive director of The Shop, Erica Stepanek.

Executive director of The Shop, Erica Stepanek, talks about the program and what the community coming together means to her Thursday, July 6, 2023. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Working on her second year as director, Stepanek said The Shop has been around Brainerd since around 2010 and moved to its present location, in a former floral shop, on Washington Street in 2013.

Their website states their mission is to provide a safe and soft place for youth to land where they will always find a listening ear, supportive mentors, and a space to be themselves.

“We have a space where anybody is welcome, as long as you are respectful of others,” Stepanek said. “We serve a hot meal every single night, we're open four days a week, Wednesday through Saturday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.. We provide snacks, food, shelter, all the same stuff that we did perform before but we also provide educational opportunities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Those opportunities vary depending on the interests of the kids presently attending as they meet once a month to discuss what they are interested in.

1 / 2: Brainerd lakes area students enjoying all The Shop has to offer Thursday, July 6, 2023. 2 / 2: Brainerd lakes area students enjoying all The Shop has to offer Thursday, July 6, 2023.

“So we asked them, ‘What do you want to know more about; what do you think would make you more successful in your adult life?’” Stepanek said. “Then we have somebody who is an expert in that field, come to talk to them and talk about life and what they need to know. For instance, we did one on financial health so we had Jill Casper come in from Mid Minnesota (Credit Union) and talk to the kids about, what's a savings account, what's a credit card and what's a credit score.”

Read more







Students Chet Kemp and Riley Walsh said they enjoy coming to The Shop as it is their second home, a place where they feel safe being themselves without the judgment of others.

Stepanek herself had some learning to do as she graduated college with a degree in information technology. Though she quickly found her passion for helping others while working PCs for People , a nonprofit working to get low-cost quality computers and internet into the homes of individuals, families, and nonprofits with low income by recycling and refurbishing equipment.

Kip Wiedell, left, and Marissa Boyd relaxing while doing crafts in The Shop Thursday, July 6, 2023. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Only working with the group a few months, Stepanek said she found herself wanting to do more and luckily enough, the executive director position at The Shop opened up.

“The executive director spot opened up and I'm like, ‘I'm going to do this,’” Stepanek said. “I don't know what I'm doing but I'm going to do it.”

The learning curve of running a nonprofit has its ups and downs, Stepanek said as she recounted how it takes a village to run a successful program. From individuals donating food and supplies to volunteers helping to keep everything running smoothly, there's no one person to do it all.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The Shop runs its Bicycle Recycling Project to help raise money to cover the expenses of running a nonprofit and maintaining a safe environment for the kids. Community members drop off their used or unwanted bikes and The Shop will repair the ones they can and then sell them to the community for about $5 for a kid's bike up to around $40 for adult bikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nonprofits are exactly what they are, we don't really make much of a profit, we're there for certain things and the little bit of money you have goes right back in,” Stepanek said.

After all the bills are paid there is not much left to go into the building itself and they have been needing a new roof for years as they often have buckets strategically placed in the building during rainstorms and snowmelt.

1 / 3: The Shop, a local nonprofit helping youth in the Brainerd and Baxter area on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The day before getting its new roof. 2 / 3: The Shop, a local nonprofit helping youth in the Brainerd and Baxter area on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The day before getting its new roof. 3 / 3: On the morning of Friday, July 7, 2023, Neumann Construction put a new roof on The Shop, a local nonprofit helping youth in the Brainerd and Baxter area.

Stepanek said she still remembers the day Cory Jay, owner of Neumann Construction, called her up after driving past the building one day.

“And he's like, you know, I own this company and if you would be willing to, I would be willing to take a look and see if there's something that we can do for you,” Stepanek said as she choked back some more tears. “I immediately started crying — because that's huge.”

Around the same time that he reached out to The Shop, Jay said the Rotary Club in Brainerd reached out to him as well to see if he would give them a quote to help out the nonprofit “and we said actually, oddly enough, we've already offered to donate it to them.”

“We know that they do great things in our community and we want to be able to make sure they are able to continue to do it,” Jay said.

Jay said his other company, Advantage Seamless Gutters, will also be donating gutters to The Shop as well and GAF roofing shingles out of Minneapolis helped with discounts on the materials.

“Knowing that I don't have to worry about that roof anymore, is a huge relief,” Stepanek said. “It allows me to get back to the job that I meant to do, helping the kids.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To find out more about The Shop, buy a bike or to make a donation/volunteer, find them at 723 Washington St. from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or online at theshopbrainerd.org .

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .