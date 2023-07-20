New stop signs in Baxter are catching drivers off-guard

BAXTER — After months of anticipation, the signal intersection at Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive is ready to go, but so are some new nearby stop signs that are catching people by surprise.

After decades of exploring moving the signal lights and the railway crossing from Knollwood Drive to Inglewood Drive, the project, which began in 2022, was completed this year. The signal light at Knollwood was replaced with a right-in and right-out access.

The Inglewood Drive signal lights on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Highway 210 in Baxter.<br/> Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Foley Road, which largely parallels the east/west Highway 210, was resurfaced and a boulevard was added between the trail and the railroad tracks. The boulevard now features newly planted pine trees of a variety of species. A silent railroad crossing with crossing arms for pedestrians and vehicles and specific warning signs was installed at the site.

A silent crossing sign by the new Inglewood Drive and Highway 210 intersection, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Baxter, notes train horns will not sound and includes additional warning measures to alert pedestrians and motorists. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, the signal lights and BNSF Railway crossing at Inglewood Drive from Highway 210 to Foley Road opened for traffic. Stop signs were added on eastbound and westbound Foley Road at the new Inglewood Drive intersection as traffic coming south on Inglewood does not stop. There is also a flagged stop sign on southbound Inglewood at the Fairview Road intersection that notes oncoming traffic from Inglewood does not stop. Orange cloth flags on wooden sticks are attached to the new stop signs. “I got a phone call today about our new stop signs on Foley,” said Mayor Darrel Olson during the Tuesday, July 18, council meeting. “And people are blowing through there apparently because people aren’t used to them yet.”

Olson said the recommendation was to put the flashing lights, which are placed around the edge of the stop sign, and his first thought was about electrical needs and that should have been earlier in the process. Other suggestions included adding a warning before the stop sign. But Olson said if driver’s don’t see the stop sign they may not see the warning sign either.

Trevor Thompson, assistant city engineer, said they’ve had a lot of conversations about this topic and a lot of feedback from the public.

“We put them up early in hopes that we’d train people before the intersection was open ,” Thompson said, adding they are continuing to monitor the area. “It’s hard to change the behavior and traffic.”

Council member Mark Cross asked if stop bars were painted at the intersections, which can serve as another warning. Thompson said it was something that could definitely be considered. He said they’ve had the same problem with other new stop signs. Thompson said they can look at more options. Foley Road has the stop bars painted on the pavement. On the north side of Inglewood at Fairview, there aren’t stop bars but there are crosswalk markings.

Flags highlight the stop sign on Inglewood Drive Tuesday, July 18, 2023, near the intersection with Fairview Road in Baxter. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Tuesday night a short observation of traffic in both locations found vehicles motoring through without stopping while others stopped and some just kept a continous slow roll through the stop sign.

On its website, Widseth noted curb and gutter installation began Friday, July 14.

With the most recent project update, the city noted, the lane restrictions on Highway 210 and Knollwood Drive closures remain in place as crews complete grading south of Highway 210 and construct a reduced conflict intersection on Highway 210 and Knollwood Drive, north of Highway 210.

Work continues on Knollwood Drive, which remains closed to through traffic on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Baxter. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at @DispatchBizBuzz.