NHRA at BIR on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 klick! Gallery

NHRA BIR Funny Car Ron Capps Action Final 2023.jpg
Ron Capps does a burn out before the final race in Funny Car at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
NHRA BIR Top Fuel Antron Brown Action Semi Final 2023.jpg
Antron Brown competes in Top Fuel at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
NHRA BIR Ron Capps Action Semi Final.jpg
Ron Capps competes in Funny Car at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
NHRA BIR Pro Stock Dallas Glenn Action Final 2023.jpg
Dallas Glenn takes first in Pro Stock at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Dallas Glenn pro Stock winner.jpg
Pro Stock winner Dallas Glenn smiles as he climbs out of his car at the top end of Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Glenn drove his Pro Stock 207.56 MPH with an ET of 6.566 at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Capps with 75 wins.jpg
Ron Capps hold a sign at the top end of the Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, August 20, 2023, announcing his 75th career NHRA win at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Capps won the Funny Car event with an ET of 3.887 reaching 332.75 mph.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
NHRA BIR Pro Stock Dallas Glenn Win Reaction 2023.jpg
Dallas Glenn's crew celebrates at the starting line as Glenn takes first in Pro Stock at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
NHRA BIR Funny Car Ron Capps Win Reaction 2 2023.jpg
Ron Capps' crew celebrates at the starting line as Capps takes first in Funny Car at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
NHRA BIR Funny Car Ron Capps Win Reaction 2023.jpg
Ron Capps' crew celebrates at the starting line as Capps takes first in Funny Car at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
NHRA BIR Top Fuel Antron Brown Win Reaction 1 2023.jpg
Antron Brown's crew celebrates at the starting line as Brown takes first in Top Fuel at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
NHRA BIR Top Fuel Antron Brown Win Reaction 2 2023.jpg
Antron Brown's crew celebrates at the starting line as Brown takes first in Top Fuel at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Antron Brown smiles.jpg
Top Fuel driver Antron Brown smiles after winning the Lucas Oil NHRA Top Fuel event Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Brainerd International Raceway. Brown drove his dragster to win with an ET of 3.715 reaching 326.08 MPH.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd International Raceway Prowinners.jpg
Lucas Oil NHRA Top Fuel winner Antron Brown, left, and Lucas Oil NHRA Funny Car Winner Ron Capps shake hands at the Top End of the Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, after each won their pro classes. Brown won his Top Fuel event with an ET of 3.715 reaching 326.08 MPH and Ron Capps won the Funny Car event with an ET of 3.887 reaching 332.75 MPH.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Capps and Brown having fun.jpg
Funny Car winner Ron Capps, left, and Antron Brown, Top Fuel dragster winner have fun on the stage at the top end of Brainerd International Raceway after the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Dallas Glenn pro Stock winner.jpg
Pro Stock winner Dallas Glenn smiles as he climbs out of his car at the top end of Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Glenn drove his Pro Stock 207.56 MPH with an ET of 6.566 at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Capps with 75 wins.jpg
Ron Capps hold a sign at the top end of the Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, August 20, 2023, announcing his 75th career NHRA win at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Capps won the Funny Car event with an ET of 3.887 reaching 332.75 mph.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch