NHRA at BIR on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 klick! Gallery

News Local

NHRA at BIR on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 7:00 PM
Funny Car at the starting line doing a burnout with smoke.
NHRA BIR Funny Car Ron Capps Action Final 2023.jpg
Ron Capps does a burn out before the final race in Funny Car at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Top Fuel car at the starting line with fire. Crew watches in the background.
NHRA BIR Top Fuel Antron Brown Action Semi Final 2023.jpg
Antron Brown competes in Top Fuel at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Funny car comes off the line flames and fumes in the air.
NHRA BIR Ron Capps Action Semi Final.jpg
Ron Capps competes in Funny Car at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Pro Stock car takes off from the starting line while the crew watches in the background.
NHRA BIR Pro Stock Dallas Glenn Action Final 2023.jpg
Dallas Glenn takes first in Pro Stock at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Crew members celebrate at the starting line.
NHRA BIR Pro Stock Dallas Glenn Win Reaction 2023.jpg
Dallas Glenn's crew celebrates at the starting line as Glenn takes first in Pro Stock at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Crew celebrates a win at the line.
NHRA BIR Funny Car Ron Capps Win Reaction 2 2023.jpg
Ron Capps' crew celebrates at the starting line as Capps takes first in Funny Car at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Crew celebrates a win at the line.
NHRA BIR Funny Car Ron Capps Win Reaction 2023.jpg
Ron Capps' crew celebrates at the starting line as Capps takes first in Funny Car at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Crew celebrates at the starting line.
NHRA BIR Top Fuel Antron Brown Win Reaction 1 2023.jpg
Antron Brown's crew celebrates at the starting line as Brown takes first in Top Fuel at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Crew celebrates at the starting line.
NHRA BIR Top Fuel Antron Brown Win Reaction 2 2023.jpg
Antron Brown's crew celebrates at the starting line as Brown takes first in Top Fuel at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Antron Brown smiles after winning Top Fuel
Antron Brown smiles.jpg
Top Fuel driver Antron Brown smiles after winning the Lucas Oil NHRA Top Fuel event Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Brainerd International Raceway. Brown drove his dragster to win with an ET of 3.715 reaching 326.08 MPH.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Internati0onal Raceway Pro Winners
Brainerd International Raceway Prowinners.jpg
Lucas Oil NHRA Top Fuel winner Antron Brown, left, and Lucas Oil NHRA Funny Car Winner Ron Capps shake hands at the Top End of the Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, after each won their pro classes. Brown won his Top Fuel event with an ET of 3.715 reaching 326.08 MPH and Ron Capps won the Funny Car event with an ET of 3.887 reaching 332.75 MPH.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Ron Capps and Antron Brown having fun after winning their events.
Capps and Brown having fun.jpg
Funny Car winner Ron Capps, left, and Antron Brown, Top Fuel dragster winner have fun on the stage at the top end of Brainerd International Raceway after the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Dallas Glenn wins the Pro Stock final at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Dallas Glenn pro Stock winner.jpg
Pro Stock winner Dallas Glenn smiles as he climbs out of his car at the top end of Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Glenn drove his Pro Stock 207.56 MPH with an ET of 6.566 at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Ron Capps holds a sign at the top end showing his 75th career win.
Capps with 75 wins.jpg
Ron Capps hold a sign at the top end of the Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, August 20, 2023, announcing his 75th career NHRA win at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Capps won the Funny Car event with an ET of 3.887 reaching 332.75 mph.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
