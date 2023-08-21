NHRA at BIR on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 klick! Gallery

1 of 16: NHRA BIR Funny Car Ron Capps Action Final 2023.jpg Ron Capps does a burn out before the final race in Funny Car at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

2 of 16: NHRA BIR Top Fuel Antron Brown Action Semi Final 2023.jpg Antron Brown competes in Top Fuel at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

3 of 16: NHRA BIR Ron Capps Action Semi Final.jpg Ron Capps competes in Funny Car at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

4 of 16: NHRA BIR Pro Stock Dallas Glenn Action Final 2023.jpg Dallas Glenn takes first in Pro Stock at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

5 of 16: Dallas Glenn pro Stock winner.jpg Pro Stock winner Dallas Glenn smiles as he climbs out of his car at the top end of Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Glenn drove his Pro Stock 207.56 MPH with an ET of 6.566 at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

6 of 16: Capps with 75 wins.jpg Ron Capps hold a sign at the top end of the Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, August 20, 2023, announcing his 75th career NHRA win at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Capps won the Funny Car event with an ET of 3.887 reaching 332.75 mph. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

7 of 16: NHRA BIR Pro Stock Dallas Glenn Win Reaction 2023.jpg Dallas Glenn's crew celebrates at the starting line as Glenn takes first in Pro Stock at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

8 of 16: NHRA BIR Funny Car Ron Capps Win Reaction 2 2023.jpg Ron Capps' crew celebrates at the starting line as Capps takes first in Funny Car at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

9 of 16: NHRA BIR Funny Car Ron Capps Win Reaction 2023.jpg Ron Capps' crew celebrates at the starting line as Capps takes first in Funny Car at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

10 of 16: NHRA BIR Top Fuel Antron Brown Win Reaction 1 2023.jpg Antron Brown's crew celebrates at the starting line as Brown takes first in Top Fuel at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

11 of 16: NHRA BIR Top Fuel Antron Brown Win Reaction 2 2023.jpg Antron Brown's crew celebrates at the starting line as Brown takes first in Top Fuel at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

12 of 16: Antron Brown smiles.jpg Top Fuel driver Antron Brown smiles after winning the Lucas Oil NHRA Top Fuel event Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Brainerd International Raceway. Brown drove his dragster to win with an ET of 3.715 reaching 326.08 MPH. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

13 of 16: Brainerd International Raceway Prowinners.jpg Lucas Oil NHRA Top Fuel winner Antron Brown, left, and Lucas Oil NHRA Funny Car Winner Ron Capps shake hands at the Top End of the Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, after each won their pro classes. Brown won his Top Fuel event with an ET of 3.715 reaching 326.08 MPH and Ron Capps won the Funny Car event with an ET of 3.887 reaching 332.75 MPH. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

14 of 16: Capps and Brown having fun.jpg Funny Car winner Ron Capps, left, and Antron Brown, Top Fuel dragster winner have fun on the stage at the top end of Brainerd International Raceway after the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

