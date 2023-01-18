STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Authorities ID seriously injured snowmobile race crash victim

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.

Cass County Badge
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 18, 2023 05:58 PM
LAKE SHORE — Authorities identified the man seriously injured Sunday, Jan. 15, after his snowmobile crashed during the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race in Cass County.

The rider was identified Wednesday as Cody Margelofsky, a 26-year-old from Mayville, Wisconsin.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore, part of the race course. Medical aid was immediately initiated by a number of emergency personnel at the event, the sheriff’s office reported.

Margelofsky was transported by helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital with a serious injury. The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Lake Shore Police Department, Nisswa Fire and Rescue, Mission Fire Department, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Ambulance Service and North Memorial Health Air Care.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser called the crash “life-changing” for Margelofsky, reporting he broke his back and severed his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the chest bone down.

“Cody was taken Flight for Life to a hospital in Minnesota where he is receiving excellent care,” the fundraiser description stated. “He made sure to let the nurses know ‘I’m usually cooler than this.’ … Although Cody does not have the capacity to respond to each and every one of you, the outpouring amount of love and support that he has received is greatly appreciated. Cody has a great support system as he navigates his new way of life.”

As of Wednesday evening, a total of $33,093 was raised toward Margelofsky’s medical bills as well as future costs of a wheelchair and home remodeling.

