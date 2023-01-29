STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Nisswa crash injures Pequot Lakes man

Robert Donald Zweigle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Nisswa Police squad
By Dispatch staff report
January 29, 2023 03:46 PM
NISSWA — A Pequot Lakes man was injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday, Jan. 28, in Nisswa.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 11:17 a.m. on Highway 371. A 2016 Dodge Durango, driven by 39-year-old Brandi Marie Thayer of Breezy Point, was southbound in the left lane on Highway 371 near Polks Road, just south of Nisswa. A 2015 Ford F150, driven by 70-year-old Hackensack man George Lawrence Volkert was southbound behind Thayer when a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva came up behind the truck too fast. Volkert was able to move onto the median, but his truck still had some damage to the rear bumper. The Captiva, driven by 92-year-old Robert Donald Zweigle, also struck the rear end of Thayer’s Durango.

Zweigle was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, 73-year-old Susan Lou Zweigle of Pequot Lakes, was not injured, nor were Thayer’s two passengers — 41-year-old Bemidji woman Ashley Dannielle Johnson and 43-year-old Tower man Darin Andrew Smith.

All parties were wearing their seat belts, according to the state patrol.

The Nisswa Police Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance assisted at the scene.

