Nisswa hunter suffers life-changing injury after falling from tree

NISSWA — A Nisswa man suffered a serious injury Monday, Dec. 12, after he fell from a tree on the 3000 block of Linden Boulevard in Nisswa.

The Nisswa Fire Department responded to the fall, reported about 4 p.m., said Fire Chief Shawn Bailey. According to Bailey, the man was in the woods removing his tree stand when he slipped and fell from the tree, severely injuring his back. Bailey described the injury as life-changing.

Bailey said about 10 firefighters were on scene for about 45 minutes retrieving the man from the woods.

“Be careful when you're removing your equipment from the woods,” Bailey said. “Keep safety in mind and make sure you always have a helper.”

Assisting at the scene were the Nisswa Police Department, North Memorial Health Ambulance and North Memorial Health Air Care.