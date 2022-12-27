Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Nisswa snowmobile crash injures Foley girl

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Officer responded to a snowmobile versus vehicle crash, reported at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Lake Edward Township, northwest of Nisswa.

1227snowmobile-trails.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
December 27, 2022 05:13 PM
NISSWA — A 12-year-old Foley girl was injured Tuesday, Dec. 27, after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck near the intersection of Sunset Valley Road and County Highway 18 in Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash reported at 12:27 p.m. in Lake Edward Township. According to the sheriff’s office, the girl was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile east with a group of family members. She attempted to cross Sunset Valley Road to catch back up to the group, striking a 2007 Ford truck and sending the truck into the ditch about an eighth of a mile north of the highway.

The girl was transported by North Memorial Health Ambulance with a minor leg injury to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. The driver of the truck, Charlie Kriewald, 76, of Pequot Lakes, suffered no reported injuries.

According to Nisswa Fire Chief Shawn Bailey, a crew from Crow Wing Power came upon the girl lying in the road and helped to keep her warm while waiting on first responders to arrive.

“They just happened to come up the road and here's a person lying in the road,” Bailey said. “So they kept them warm.”

Bailey said 11 firefighters were on scene for about 30 minutes. Also assisting at the scene were the Nisswa, Breezy Point and Lake Shore police departments.

