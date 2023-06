Nisswa Turtle Races 062823 klick! Gallery

Professional football player and area native Joe Haeg watches the finish line as a turtle race judge during the turtle races Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nisswa. Haeg is in town for the 2nd annual Joe Haeg Game Winning Drive at Cragun's Legacy Courses on June 30, 2023, that benefits the warrior football programs.

