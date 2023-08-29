No decision yet on future chlorination in Brainerd

BRAINERD — To chlorinate or not to chlorinate.

That is the question Brainerd Public Utilities officials are grappling with.

In the weeks after a water boil advisory had residents buying bottled water and boiling their tap water before consuming it, BPU Commission members have to decide whether chlorination efforts will continue.

The advisory came after total coliform bacteria was found in the city’s water.

Brainerd has the largest unchlorinated drinking water system in the state, but BPU staffers are still chlorinating the water according to health department guidelines.

Commissioners discussed the issue at their meeting Tuesday, Aug. 29, learning chlorination would have not only likely prevented the mishap but might also be needed to prevent further copper corrosion in the water and operate the city’s planned future reclamation efforts.

Morgan Salo, of Bolton and Menk, told the commission Tuesday about a water treatment plant asset inventory recently conducted, in part, to determine how to move forward with certain issues, including copper corrosion.

A 2022 study from the state showed higher than acceptable levels of copper corrosion. BPU has until Nov. 6 to develop a treatment plan. After that, there will be state-mandated implementation and compliance deadlines, too.

Some of the solutions, Salo said, require chemical addition to the water, like phosphates, which, in turn, requires chlorination according to state guidelines.

Chlorination would also likely be needed for future water reclamation.

BPU received $5 million from the Minnesota Legislature’s most recent bonding bill to design, construct and equip a new backwash collection, detention and reclaim system for the municipal water treatment facility.

The project would allow the city to recycle used water.

Bolton and Menk staff told the commission Tuesday because water would be exposed to the air — a potential source of contamination — during that reclamation process, it would need to be chlorinated

After learning the exact source of the contamination has still not been identified — and might never be — commissioner Tad Johnson said it can’t be said for certain whether chlorinating would have prevented it, so it is hard to make a decision on chlorinating in the future.

“If there’s no way to for sure figure out what caused the contamination, I don’t think you can prescribe the treatment,” Johnson said.

Charlie Gammon, wastewater treatment plant supervisor, however, said the city would not have been under the boil advisory if the system had been chlorinated.

A resident asked about the original boil water notice that went out, which stated the contamination was possibly linked to a construction site on July 27 and how that date was determined.

In hindsight, Public Utilities Director Todd Wicklund said that statement would not have been included in the communications. When health department officials asked about any construction projects, Wicklund said that was the last date staff could remember looking at a water main at a construction project.

“They just wanted to know when was the last time we actually looked at a water main. Was there some project in the works?” Wicklund said. “And the group that was making that decision that night, that date came up as a construction site. So somehow that managed to make its way into that order, and it took a life of its own.”

The first positive test for total coliform bacteria came Aug. 7, and the boil advisory was issued Aug. 10. An earlier test on Aug. 1 came back negative for the bacteria.

City Council member Jeff Czeczok, council liaison to the BPU Commission, said that point was an important one to make, after hearing so many residents question why the city waited so long to act if the water had been contaminated July 27.

“There’s not a single person in this room that works for the public utility or that are on the commission that would ever think, ‘Let’s wait and let our people get contaminated,’” Czeczok said. “... So I want to give credit to the staff for doing what is required and the right thing. But the misconception is incredible.”On the issue of communication, commissioner Dolly Matten said there were a lot of concerns about why the city issued the original advisory on Facebook but noted social media is, unfortunately, the fastest method of communication, though email notifications went out, too, as well as some phone calls and radio and newspaper announcements.

“I don’t know any other way,” Matten said.

But putting herself in the residents’ shoes, Matten said BPU officials do need to make sure they continue to keep the public updated on what’s happening, even if that just means daily or weekly posts saying the water is still being chlorinated and there is no further news.

Wicklund said that could be accomplished.

The commission did not make a decision on chlorinating the water long term but is expected to at a future meeting, as they need to come up with a copper corrosion prevention plan by Nov. 6.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .