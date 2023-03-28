99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

No joke: April rolls in with possible winter storms

Though the storm track is still uncertain, there is a chance for 6 or more inches of snow in some areas in the Great Lakes region.

Graphic showing a weather forecast.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth
Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Today at 11:55 AM

BRAINERD — If only it were an April Fools’ Day joke.

The National Weather Service in Duluth Tuesday, March 28, reported a possible winter storm for northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin Friday into Saturday — April Fools’ Day.

Looking at the latest guidance from this morning, it’s still looking kind of like a glancing blow for Brainerd.
Jonathan Wolfe, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Though the storm track is still uncertain, there is a chance for 6 or more inches of snow in some areas in the Great Lakes region, specifically far eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Brainerd, however, probably won’t get too much snow from the system.

“Looking at the latest guidance from this morning, it’s still looking kind of like a glancing blow for Brainerd,” said Jonathan Wolfe, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth. “It’s most likely going to be under 2 inches for Brainerd from this storm.

“It’s not a completely done deal, but there definitely looks like there’s going to be a storm in the area, it’s just a matter of where it’s going to track. That’s always the No. 1 thing to keep an eye on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Tuesday, March 22, Brainerd has received 79.6 inches of snowfall, which ranks as the second most snowfall on record for the city since 1948, according to data from the National Weather Service in Duluth. Brainerd currently is just a foot behind the record of 80.6 inches set in the 1996-97 winter season.

Most of the impact from the system for Brainerd will be Thursday and Friday, with snowfall accompanied by high winds with gusts up to 35-40 mph, Wolfe said. The weather service advised motorists to plan for possible difficult winter driving conditions.

Read more
View of the partially iced over Mississippi River in Brainerd.
Local
Aitkin, Fort Ripley flood risk rises with near-record snowfall
As of Tuesday, March 22, Brainerd has received 79.6 inches of snowfall, which ranks as the second most snowfall on record since 1948.
March 24, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Weather graphic.
Weather
Wet, heavy snow blankets Brainerd area after storm
Quieter weather, with temperatures creeping up closer to average, is expected Thursday through the beginning of next week.
March 22, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
A medical professional uses an ultrasound on a patient.
Local
Area hospitals receive over $1M in grants for diagnostic equipment, training
Astera Health, Lakewood Health System, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and Riverwood Healthcare Center received grants for the purchase of and training on ultrasound equipment.
March 21, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
A graphic showing the forecast for the next three days.
Weather
Spring arrives with chance of snow, rain for Brainerd lakes area
The weather service’s forecast calls for 2-4 inches of snow Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph. Rain is possible Wednesday.
March 19, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Graphic of snow totals
Local
Weather: Snow and more snow in the cards for Brainerd lakes area
Two systems — one Thursday-Friday and one Saturday-Sunday — are expected to drop several inches of snow in the lakes area
March 08, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson

And Brainerd will not be in the clear next week either, Wolfe said, as another active winter storm pattern is expected. With warmer temperatures, Wolfe said that system could feature more of a wintery mix of rain and snow.

Not the news residents of northern Minnesota want to hear, Wolfe said, but the reality is it is still the winter weather season.

“It’s still March,” Wolfe said. “If it was May, I might start to complain.”

The large amount of snow and the heavy snowpack has increased the spring flooding potential across northern Minnesota to above normal, the weather service reported, with increased risk for moderate to potentially major flooding on the Mississippi River at Aitkin and Fort Ripley.

Forecast for the Brainerd lakes area

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 25 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 1 degree below zero. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday: A 40% chance of snow after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday night: A chance of snow before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Blustery, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday: A slight chance of rain or freezing rain before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of snow after 1 p.m. Patchy blowing snow between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday night: A slight chance of snow before 1 a.m. Patchy blowing snow between midnight and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Breezy, with a southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.

Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Matt Erickson joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 2000 as a reporter, covering crime and courts and the city of Brainerd. In 2012 he was promoted to night editor and in 2014 was promoted to editor of the newspaper.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Parking concerns continue in Brainerd
March 28, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cars line a downtown street on a snowy February day.
Local
Is there enough parking in Brainerd? The question continues
March 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
4122210+0404_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - March 28
March 28, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Chet Isaccson celebrates as Dave Weatherhead loses his footing in the log rolling competition, part of the Timberworks Lumberjack Show on Saturday, March 25, 2023, during the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo
March 27, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Kids splash into cold water in a mobile plunge pool.
Local
Cool School Polar Plunge
March 26, 2023 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
A man and woman standing at the front of the room.
Local
Crime prevention on the minds of north Brainerd residents
March 26, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr