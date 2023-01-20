Noise complaints drive discussion of looser snow removal restrictions

BRAINERD — In an ironic twist of events, complaints about early morning snow removal in Brainerd led to the possibility of looser restrictions in the city’s noise ordinance.

City council members expressed support Tuesday, Jan. 17, for exempting snow removal equipment like snowblowers and leaf blowers from the city’s noise ordinance.

Community Development Director James Kramvik told the council the city received complaints about the noise generated by snow removal at commercial and institutional properties in the early morning hours.

It doesn’t solve the situation for them. It actually puts them in a worse situation because now they have no recourse. Mayor Dave Badeaux

Under city code, power equipment use within 500 feet of residentially zoned property is limited to between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekdays. But with recent snowfall events, Kramvik said removal has happened outside of those hours at commercial properties and schools in order to prepare for the early arrival of customers, staff and students.

Snowplows are not considered outdoor power equipment and therefore do not have time restraints imposed on their use.

On the other side of the issue, council member Mike O’Day said during the council’s Safety and Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday he heard from a plower who asked how they are supposed to get the work done in a timely fashion if they cannot start before 6:30 a.m. That’s the same issue Kramvik said staff discovered with the ordinance.

“Schools open their doors typically around 7 a.m., so even in a 3-4 inch snowfall, it does make it problematic to get the schools ready — parking lots plowed, sidewalks cleared for kids and kids’ safety, as well as employees there,” Kramvik said, adding businesses like gas stations typically open early in the morning as well and need to have snow cleared for customers.

“So with that,” Kramvik said, “staff believes this ordinance is appropriate for lawn care and construction, but there should be an exemption for power equipment for the purposes of snow removal.”

Why would we make it difficult for kids to get into school? Brainerd City Council member Mike O'Day

While city council members unanimously agreed with the proposal, Mayor Dave Badeaux did not.

While he does not vote on council matters except in the case of a tie, Badeaux voiced his opposition.

“I have no problem with people plowing in the morning, but I do have a problem with people going out and using power equipment to remove snow at 6 in the morning,” Badeaux said.

With the placement of Brainerd’s schools in residential neighborhoods, though, O’Day said the city doesn’t have much of a choice.

“All these schools are in neighborhoods. We want our schools to be in neighborhoods. Why would we make it difficult for kids to get into school?” O’Day said. “... Obviously we want them to use some restraint as far as — we’re not going to go up to somebody’s window and start blasting a backpack blower right next to it.”

While there could be discussion around the distance from residential property mentioned in the ordinance, O’Day said exempting snow removal equipment seemed like the simplest solution.

“We don’t see it year-round,” O’Day said of snow removal needs. “We see big events sometimes a few times a year, sometimes more than that, but that was what we came up with for a recommendation.”

Badeaux, however, was still opposed.

“I have received two complaints from two different individuals about this already this year,” Badeaux said. “It doesn’t solve the situation for them. It actually puts them in a worse situation because now they have no recourse. … Yes, we need to clear snow. I understand that, but we have to understand that we’re also still a city. We also still have residents, and they still have some need for protection.”

No other council members commented on the issue, but they all directed Kramvik and staff to draw up an ordinance amendment for the exemption. The amendment will come before the council at future meetings for two readings and a public hearing before approval.

Not hiding his disdain for the decision, Badeaux told council members during his comment period at the end of the meeting he would offer them all complementary snow removal services at their houses with his leaf blower from 3-4:30 a.m.

“I’ll come on over with that snowblower and be right outside your window,” he said.

