STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Noise complaints drive discussion of looser snow removal restrictions

Brainerd City Council members favored exemptions for snowblowers from the city's noise ordinance. The mayor disagreed.

A person uses a snowblower to clear snow.
People continue to move snow Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, after a snowstorm in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
January 20, 2023 06:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — In an ironic twist of events, complaints about early morning snow removal in Brainerd led to the possibility of looser restrictions in the city’s noise ordinance.

City council members expressed support Tuesday, Jan. 17, for exempting snow removal equipment like snowblowers and leaf blowers from the city’s noise ordinance.

Community Development Director James Kramvik told the council the city received complaints about the noise generated by snow removal at commercial and institutional properties in the early morning hours.

It doesn’t solve the situation for them. It actually puts them in a worse situation because now they have no recourse.
Mayor Dave Badeaux

Under city code, power equipment use within 500 feet of residentially zoned property is limited to between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekdays. But with recent snowfall events, Kramvik said removal has happened outside of those hours at commercial properties and schools in order to prepare for the early arrival of customers, staff and students.

Snowplows are not considered outdoor power equipment and therefore do not have time restraints imposed on their use.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other side of the issue, council member Mike O’Day said during the council’s Safety and Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday he heard from a plower who asked how they are supposed to get the work done in a timely fashion if they cannot start before 6:30 a.m. That’s the same issue Kramvik said staff discovered with the ordinance.

More Brainerd City Council coverage
0224snow-removal.jpg
Local
Parking restricted on Norwood for snow removal
Parking will be banned from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
January 19, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Hen1.jpg
Local
Brainerd council in favor of allowing more chickens as pets
Council members directed to staff to draw up ordinance amendments that would allow residents to have four chickens on top of the other pets allowed.
January 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A flock of chickens in a coop
Local
Brainerd Council to review chicken regulations
Council members will discuss amendments on the number of pets, including chickens, allowed in the city.
January 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd City Council extends housing demolition moratorium
The moratorium prohibiting the demolition of housing units for green space or parking lots in residential areas of the city will extend through mid-April.
January 09, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
210 Pedestrian Bridge 2 010623.jpg
Local
Brainerd Council awards bid for Hwy 210 pedestrian bridge study
The study will determine the feasibility of a pedestrian bridge across Highway 210 near Lum Park.
January 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Council members stand with right hands raised
Local
Terry, Czeczok join Brainerd council; Erickson earns Tower Award
Kara Terry and Jeff Czeczok took the oath of office for their first term on the Brainerd City Council.
January 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Community Action presentation
Local
Brainerd Community Action outlines community connection efforts
The nonprofit Brainerd Community Action works to connect community members with resources to accomplish their goals.
December 27, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd officials to discuss allowing alcohol in city parks
Parks Board members will talk about the issue at future meetings.
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Traffic along Washington Street.
Local
More public comment allowed on Washington/210 project
A public hearing for the project is set for the Brainerd City Council meeting on Feb. 21.
December 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Council - Dec. 19, 2022
Local
Brainerd council approves 3% final levy increase
Property taxes are likely to go up because of a sharp increase in property values.
December 21, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
An outside view of a hospital
Local
Brainerd Council moves toward 2nd moratorium to prevent housing loss
A second moratorium on the conversion of dwelling units in four of Brainerd’s zoning districts to green space or parking lots will take effect in mid-January.
December 20, 2022 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Local
Seats up for grabs on Brainerd city commissions
Applications are available online or at City Hall.
December 13, 2022 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People drive past Harrison School on Oak Street.
Local
Council rejects Safe Routes to School design at Harrison
A split vote shot down the proposal, which would eliminate on-street parking along the stretch of Oak Street.
December 12, 2022 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd Parks Board settles for cheaper request to repair Memorial Park lights
The board reduced its original request of $400,000 for new lights down to $50,000 for an apparent "Band-Aid" approach.
December 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Water tower roof
Local
Water tower restoration project to receive COVID-19 relief funds
The Brainerd City Council agreed to commit $200,000 to window and stair repairs on the tower.
December 07, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
An outside view of a hospital
Local
Pushback prompts Brainerd council to rethink approach to housing preservation
The ordinance will now go back to the Planning Commission and must go through two readings and a public hearing at the council level before it can be approved.
December 06, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd budget workshop (2) - Nov. 28
Local
Brainerd council looks to lower 2023 tax levy
The Brainerd City Council will set the final levy in December.
November 30, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lum Park sign at dusk.
Local
Brainerd city officials want to see pedestrian bridge over 210
The city will use $35,000 of its COVID-19 relief funds for a feasibility study for the bridge.
November 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lincoln School is being demolished
Local
Brainerd Council furthers measure to combat housing shortage
The City Council approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would prohibit the demolition of dwelling units in most of Brainerd's residential neighborhoods, with few exceptions.
November 22, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Local
Brainerd council to meet for budget workshop
The council will have its final budget workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
November 17, 2022 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Creekside Community rendering
Local
Council clears path for Brainerd supportive housing project
Brainerd City Council members approved several measures last week to further a housing project in west Brainerd.
November 15, 2022 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Cars and a motorcycle move along the four-lane highway through Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd to apply for road project grants
The grants could provide funding for projects on Washington Street and South Sixth Street, along with a segment of the Cuyuna Lakes State Trail.
November 14, 2022 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A snowplow operator clears sidewalks in the midst of snow flurries
Local
Snow removal to stay the course in downtown Brainerd
City council members decided to keep the downtown's special services district in tact for this coming winter but agreed to explore alternative assessment methods for the future.
November 11, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Jeff Czeczok
Local
Brainerd City Council: Czeczok wins at-large seat
Jeff Czeczok beat out Justin Grecula for the open at-large seat on the Brainerd City Council.
November 09, 2022 12:39 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Gabe Johnson
Local
Brainerd City Council: Johnson keeps Ward 4 seat
Gabe Johnson won his third term on the Brainerd City Council representing Ward 4.
November 09, 2022 12:06 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Kara Terry 2022 4.JPG
Local
Brainerd City Council: Terry takes Ward 1
Kara Terry beat out Leonard Skillings to represent Ward 1.
November 08, 2022 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Council members sit in chambers
Local
Parks, police department to receive COVID-19 relief funds in Brainerd
The city received nearly $1.5 million in relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
November 08, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Grecula for City Council
Stable, hardworking people like Justin Grecula are just what we need in local government.
October 29, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Ed Shaw
Brainerd City Hall 1.JPG
Local
Brainerd officials seek volunteers for committee vacancies
Applications for the positions are available at City Hall or on the city's website.
October 25, 2022 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Justin Grecula
Local
Grecula wants safer streets, better zoning in Brainerd
Justin Grecula is one of two candidates vying for the open at-large seat on the Brainerd City Council.
October 22, 2022 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke

“Schools open their doors typically around 7 a.m., so even in a 3-4 inch snowfall, it does make it problematic to get the schools ready — parking lots plowed, sidewalks cleared for kids and kids’ safety, as well as employees there,” Kramvik said, adding businesses like gas stations typically open early in the morning as well and need to have snow cleared for customers.

“So with that,” Kramvik said, “staff believes this ordinance is appropriate for lawn care and construction, but there should be an exemption for power equipment for the purposes of snow removal.”

Why would we make it difficult for kids to get into school?
Brainerd City Council member Mike O'Day

While city council members unanimously agreed with the proposal, Mayor Dave Badeaux did not.

While he does not vote on council matters except in the case of a tie, Badeaux voiced his opposition.

“I have no problem with people plowing in the morning, but I do have a problem with people going out and using power equipment to remove snow at 6 in the morning,” Badeaux said.

With the placement of Brainerd’s schools in residential neighborhoods, though, O’Day said the city doesn’t have much of a choice.

“All these schools are in neighborhoods. We want our schools to be in neighborhoods. Why would we make it difficult for kids to get into school?” O’Day said. “... Obviously we want them to use some restraint as far as — we’re not going to go up to somebody’s window and start blasting a backpack blower right next to it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While there could be discussion around the distance from residential property mentioned in the ordinance, O’Day said exempting snow removal equipment seemed like the simplest solution.

“We don’t see it year-round,” O’Day said of snow removal needs. “We see big events sometimes a few times a year, sometimes more than that, but that was what we came up with for a recommendation.”

Badeaux, however, was still opposed.

“I have received two complaints from two different individuals about this already this year,” Badeaux said. “It doesn’t solve the situation for them. It actually puts them in a worse situation because now they have no recourse. … Yes, we need to clear snow. I understand that, but we have to understand that we’re also still a city. We also still have residents, and they still have some need for protection.”

No other council members commented on the issue, but they all directed Kramvik and staff to draw up an ordinance amendment for the exemption. The amendment will come before the council at future meetings for two readings and a public hearing before approval.

Not hiding his disdain for the decision, Badeaux told council members during his comment period at the end of the meeting he would offer them all complementary snow removal services at their houses with his leaf blower from 3-4:30 a.m.

“I’ll come on over with that snowblower and be right outside your window,” he said.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Related Topics: BRAINERDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSBRAINERD CITY COUNCILCENTERPIECE
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What To Read Next
Two men sitting in an ambulance.
Local
A different breed: Ambulance crews work to keep their neighbors safe
Looking to make a difference without recognition, CRMC and North Memorial Health ambulance crews work to provide the highest level as part of their jobs.
January 20, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Child's drawing of winter and a snowman on one side and a flower and sunshine on the other side
Local
Weather Drawing: Dreaming of sunshine
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 20, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Lily Lindner
cass-county-9.jpg
Local
Cass County Board: Townships support DNR land purchase with a condition
The DNR is asking for a letter of support in acquiring some parcels currently owned by The Conservation Fund in Cass County. Townships want Wildlife Management Area designation.
January 20, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Alexandria Technical & Community College dean's list for fall 2022
These area students honored for their academic excellence
January 20, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch