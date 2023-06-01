Nominations sought for Best of the Brainerd Lakes

Have a local favorite restaurant, bakery, golf course, newspaper, home builder, resort or nonprofit?

The list goes on and on. If so, help the Dispatch recognize the best of the best by nominating them for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes awards.

The nomination period begins June 1 and runs through June 18. Voting for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes will begin July 1 and run through midnight July 31.

At the end of the voting period, votes will be tallied and the winners will be announced in the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes magazine publishing in October.

This is a chance for the community to share with each other who is outstanding, stands out, or is above the rest. It’s a chance for our local businesses to showcase what they have to offer and earn bragging rights of being the best in the Brainerd lakes area.

Visit brainerddispatch.com/bestofbrainerdlakes to make nominations for the 2023 Best of Brainerd Lakes awards.