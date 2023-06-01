99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Nominations sought for Best of the Brainerd Lakes

The nomination period begins June 1 and runs through June 18. Voting for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes will begin July 1 and run through midnight July 31.

prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
At the end of the voting period, votes will be tallied and the winners will be announced in the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes magazine publishing in October.
Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

Have a local favorite restaurant, bakery, golf course, newspaper, home builder, resort or nonprofit?

The list goes on and on. If so, help the Dispatch recognize the best of the best by nominating them for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes awards.

The nomination period begins June 1 and runs through June 18. Voting for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes will begin July 1 and run through midnight July 31.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

At the end of the voting period, votes will be tallied and the winners will be announced in the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes magazine publishing in October.

This is a chance for the community to share with each other who is outstanding, stands out, or is above the rest. It’s a chance for our local businesses to showcase what they have to offer and earn bragging rights of being the best in the Brainerd lakes area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit brainerddispatch.com/bestofbrainerdlakes to make nominations for the 2023 Best of Brainerd Lakes awards.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Defense requests more time in LaFlex murder trial
June 01, 2023 11:41 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Ornamental crab apple trees in bloom beside the Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union in downtown Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Find the perfect sized tree for your yard
June 01, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Exterior of building.
Local
Defense requests more time in LaFlex murder trial
June 01, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Train derailment.jpg
Minnesota
Train carrying hazardous material derails in northwest Minnesota
June 01, 2023 12:11 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A pair of buffleheads paddle across water.
Local
Buffleheads bob on the water in Aitkin
June 01, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wildfire burns 58 acres in Wadena County
May 31, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Rendering of the Crosby Super One Foods and CRMC Crosby clinic
Local
CRMC to host open house at new Crosby clinic June 1
May 31, 2023 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report