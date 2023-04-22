99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Nominees sought for Excellence in Teaching award

Nominations must be submitted by May 5 by either email or in person. To receive a nomination form, contact Dave Bissonette at david.bissonette@clcmn.edu or call 218-855-8178.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

Central Lakes College instructor for the upcoming 2024 Minnesota State Board of Trustees Educator of the Year Award for Excellence in Teaching.

The deadline to submit nominees is May 5.

This award is an honor granted upon Minnesota State faculty to acknowledge and reward exceptional professional accomplishments and to encourage ongoing excellence in teaching. “CLC has a rich history and is known for having passionate, caring and engaged faculty who work hard each and every day to bring their best to the classroom and put students first,” college officials said in a news release.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

In recent years, several CLC educators have been recognized through this award.

Nominees must have at least three years of full-time equivalent teaching service in their home institution prior to the year of their selection as a Board of Trustees Outstanding Educator. Part-time faculty are eligible to be nominated. Faculty, colleagues, administrators, students, staff members, alumni or community members may nominate a candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations must be submitted by May 5 by either email or in person. To receive a nomination form, contact Dave Bissonette at david.bissonette@clcmn.edu or call 218-855-8178.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Clasped hands painted to look like Earth
Local
Tech Savvy: Try something this month to benefit the planet
April 22, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
News Logo
Local
Eagle View Elementary earns STEM Innovation award
April 22, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Maple Park in Little Falls.
Local
From tap to tapestry: Using art and creativity to protect drinking water
April 22, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Taylor Barth - Second chances
Local
Second chances: ‘Change can be scary’
April 21, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Landscape on Camp Ripley.
Local
Camp Ripley wins top environmental award
April 21, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Traffic travels through slushy snow.
Local
Snow totals add to record-breaking winter
April 21, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Employers set up spots in the Westgate Mall for a job fair
Business
Biz Buzz: Employers seek candidates for job openings
April 21, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson