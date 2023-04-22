Nominees sought for Excellence in Teaching award

Central Lakes College instructor for the upcoming 2024 Minnesota State Board of Trustees Educator of the Year Award for Excellence in Teaching.

The deadline to submit nominees is May 5.

This award is an honor granted upon Minnesota State faculty to acknowledge and reward exceptional professional accomplishments and to encourage ongoing excellence in teaching. “CLC has a rich history and is known for having passionate, caring and engaged faculty who work hard each and every day to bring their best to the classroom and put students first,” college officials said in a news release.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

In recent years, several CLC educators have been recognized through this award.

Nominees must have at least three years of full-time equivalent teaching service in their home institution prior to the year of their selection as a Board of Trustees Outstanding Educator. Part-time faculty are eligible to be nominated. Faculty, colleagues, administrators, students, staff members, alumni or community members may nominate a candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations must be submitted by May 5 by either email or in person. To receive a nomination form, contact Dave Bissonette at david.bissonette@clcmn.edu or call 218-855-8178.